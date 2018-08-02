CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 1, 2018

_____

522 FPUS56 KHNX 020500

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1000 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonightThursdayThursday nightand Frid

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-021100-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 64 to 72. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 94 to 102. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 60 to 68. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows 59 to

69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. Highs 96 to

104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 65 96 62 97 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 66 98 62 97 / 0 0 0 0

Coalinga 75 103 71 102 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ090-021100-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 62 to 72. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 96 to 102. Light winds in the

morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 58 to 68. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows 60 to

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 60 96 57 97 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 65 98 61 97 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 65 98 60 97 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 65 99 62 98 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 72 101 69 100 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 73 101 69 100 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 65 99 61 98 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 70 101 66 100 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 70 101 66 101 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 72 101 68 100 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 69 102 64 101 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ091-021100-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 67 to 77. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 64 to 74. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows 63 to

73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 69 101 65 99 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 69 101 65 100 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 75 103 72 102 / 0 0 0 0

Taft 80 102 76 102 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ092-021100-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 68 to 76. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 64 to 72. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows 63 to

73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 70 102 66 101 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 69 101 65 100 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 70 101 67 101 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 71 101 67 100 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 70 101 66 100 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 73 101 70 100 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 72 101 68 100 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 70 101 67 100 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 70 101 67 100 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 77 101 74 100 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 75 102 71 101 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 74 102 70 101 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ093-021100-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1000 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 65 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 93 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 62 to

72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 71 96 68 94 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 64 98 60 97 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ094-021100-

Tulare County Foothills-

1000 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 70 to 76.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 93 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 67 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 65 to

75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 72 102 69 101 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ095-021100-

Kern County Mountains-

1000 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows at 5000 feet 64 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs at 5000 feet 83 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows at 5000 feet 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 83 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows at 5000 feet 59 to 69.

Northwest winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs at 5000 feet

82 to 92. Lows at 5000 feet 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 75 98 72 98 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 68 89 65 88 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 60 88 57 88 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ096-021100-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1000 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Haze and areas of smoke through the

night. Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...50 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the day. Near

the crest, a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 82 to 90 at 5000 feet...72 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 57 to

67 at 5000 feet...47 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90 at 5000 feet...73 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 89 at

5000 feet...68 to 78 at 8000 feet. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92 at 5000 feet...74 to 80 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 67 92 64 92 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 56 85 53 85 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ097-021100-

Tulare County Mountains-

1000 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, Haze through the night. Near the crest, mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight,

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 63 to 69 at 5000 feet...

53 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 93 at 5000 feet...

71 to 81 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 61 to 67 at

5000 feet...51 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93 at 5000 feet...73 to 83 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66 at 5000 feet...51 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 91 at

5000 feet...71 to 81 at 8000 feet. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...

49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94 at 5000 feet...74 to 82 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 55 78 53 79 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ098-021100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1000 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 83. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 75 to 81. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 79. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 97 to 107.

Lows 72 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 108.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 83 106 80 107 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 80 108 77 108 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ099-021100-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1000 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 70 to 78. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 67 to 75. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Highs 95 to 105.

Lows 68 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 74 104 71 104 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 80 102 77 101 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 76 103 72 103 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 73 102 71 102 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather