CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 1, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

100 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for todaytonightand Frid

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

100 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 94 to 102. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 60 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

92 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. Highs 96 to

104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 96 62 97 / 0 0 0

Mendota 98 62 97 / 0 0 0

Coalinga 103 71 102 / 0 0 0

CAZ090

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

100 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 96 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 58 to 68. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

92 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 96 57 97 / 0 0 0

Merced 98 61 97 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 98 60 97 / 0 0 0

Madera 99 62 98 / 0 0 0

Clovis 101 69 100 / 0 0 0

Fresno 101 69 100 / 0 0 0

Kerman 99 61 98 / 0 0 0

Sanger 101 66 100 / 0 0 0

Reedley 101 66 101 / 0 0 0

Selma 101 68 100 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 102 64 101 / 0 0 0

CAZ091

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

100 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 64 to 74. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Highs

94 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 101 65 99 / 0 0 0

Hanford 101 65 100 / 0 0 0

Avenal 103 72 102 / 0 0 0

Taft 102 76 102 / 0 0 0

CAZ092

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

100 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 64 to 72. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Highs

94 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 102 66 101 / 0 0 0

Visalia 101 65 100 / 0 0 0

Exeter 101 67 101 / 0 0 0

Tulare 101 67 100 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 101 66 100 / 0 0 0

Porterville 101 70 100 / 0 0 0

Delano 101 68 100 / 0 0 0

Wasco 101 67 100 / 0 0 0

Shafter 101 67 100 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 101 74 100 / 0 0 0

Arvin 102 71 101 / 0 0 0

Lamont 102 70 101 / 0 0 0

CAZ093

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

100 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 93 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Highs 93 to

103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 96 68 94 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 98 60 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ094

Tulare County Foothills-

100 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 93 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 67 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Highs

91 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 102 69 101 / 0 0 0

CAZ095

Kern County Mountains-

100 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs at 5000 feet 83 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows at 5000 feet 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 83 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows at 5000 feet 59 to 69.

Northwest winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs at 5000 feet 81 to 91. West

winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows at

5000 feet 60 to 70. Highs at 5000 feet 82 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 98 72 98 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 89 65 88 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 88 57 88 / 0 0 0

CAZ096

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

100 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the day. Near the

crest, a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 82 to 90 at 5000 feet...72 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 57 to 67 at

5000 feet...47 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90 at 5000 feet...73 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86 at 5000 feet...69 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67 at

5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...

68 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92 at 5000 feet...74 to 80 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 92 64 92 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 85 53 85 / 0 0 0

CAZ097

Tulare County Mountains-

100 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 93 at 5000 feet...

71 to 81 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 61 to 67 at 5000 feet...51 to

61 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93 at 5000 feet...73 to 83 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66 at 5000 feet...51 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...72 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68 at

5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...

71 to 81 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94 at 5000 feet...74 to 82 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 78 53 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ098

Indian Wells Valley-

100 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 75 to 81. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 79. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 72 to

82. Highs 97 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 108.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 106 80 107 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 108 77 108 / 0 0 0

CAZ099

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

100 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 70 to 78. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 67 to 75. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 68 to

78. Highs 95 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 104 71 104 / 0 0 0

Mojave 102 77 101 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 103 72 103 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 102 71 102 / 0 0 0

