189 FPUS56 KHNX 110500

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1000 PM PDT Fri Aug 10 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonightSaturdaySaturday nightand Sund

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-111100-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 62 to 72.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 96 to 102.

Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

62 to 72. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 96 to 102. Light

winds in the morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 62 to

72. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke.

Highs 93 to 103. Lows 62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 67 99 65 98 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 65 98 65 98 / 0 0 0 0

Coalinga 73 103 73 102 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ090-111100-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 60 to 70.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 97 to 102.

Light winds in the morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

60 to 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 95 to 101. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 60 to

70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of

smoke. Highs 92 to 100. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 61 to 69.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke.

Highs 93 to 102. Lows 61 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 58 98 59 97 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 62 98 63 98 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 63 99 63 98 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 65 100 64 99 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 72 101 72 101 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 72 101 72 100 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 65 100 64 99 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 66 101 68 100 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 65 101 67 101 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 68 101 69 101 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 64 101 65 101 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ091-111100-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 63 to 73.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 99 to 104.

Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

64 to 74. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 98 to 103. Light

winds in the morning becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 64 to

72. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of

smoke. Highs 94 to 101. Lows 63 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke.

Highs 94 to 99. Lows 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke.

Highs 95 to 104. Lows 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 65 100 66 100 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 63 100 65 100 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 73 102 74 101 / 0 0 0 0

Taft 77 101 76 101 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ092-111100-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 62 to 72.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 98 to 103.

Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

64 to 74. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 98 to 103. Light

winds in the morning becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 64 to

72. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke.

Highs 93 to 101. Lows 64 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of

smoke. Lows 62 to 72. Highs 93 to 99.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke.

Highs 95 to 103. Lows 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 65 101 66 101 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 63 99 66 100 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 65 100 67 100 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 66 100 69 100 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 65 100 67 100 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 69 100 71 100 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 65 100 67 100 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 65 101 67 100 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 66 101 68 101 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 74 101 76 101 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 71 102 72 102 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 70 101 72 102 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ093-111100-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1000 PM PDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 92 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

62 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 91 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 61 to

71.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of

smoke. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke.

Highs 91 to 101. Lows 62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 70 95 70 94 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 61 96 61 96 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ094-111100-

Tulare County Foothills-

1000 PM PDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 91 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

65 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 91 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 64 to

74.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 65 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 86 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of

smoke. Lows 63 to 73. Highs 87 to 97.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke.

Highs 90 to 100. Lows 64 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 70 100 70 100 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ095-111100-

Kern County Mountains-

1000 PM PDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Breezy, cooler.

Lows at 5000 feet 58 to 68. West winds around 25 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs at 5000 feet

81 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows at

5000 feet 58 to 68. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs at 5000 feet

81 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows at

5000 feet 57 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs at 5000 feet

79 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of

smoke. Lows at 5000 feet 57 to 67. Highs at 5000 feet 78 to 88.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke.

Highs at 5000 feet 82 to 92. Lows at 5000 feet 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 69 98 73 98 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 57 88 57 88 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 57 82 57 81 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ096-111100-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1000 PM PDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 54 to 64 at

5000 feet...51 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the day. Near

the crest, a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 82 to 90 at 5000 feet...73 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near the crest, slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Haze and areas of smoke through the

night. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the day.

Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 82 to

88 at 5000 feet...71 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Haze and areas of smoke through the night. Lows

52 to 62 at 5000 feet...49 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke through the day.

Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 79 to 87 at

5000 feet...69 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 52 to

62 at 5000 feet...48 to 57 at 8000 feet. Highs 78 to 87 at

5000 feet...67 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas

of smoke. Highs 77 to 86 at 5000 feet...67 to 75 at 8000 feet.

Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...48 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 82 to 90 at

5000 feet...72 to 78 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 59 90 57 89 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 49 83 47 82 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ097-111100-

Tulare County Mountains-

1000 PM PDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Haze and areas of smoke through the night. Lows

57 to 64 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the day. Near

the crest, a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...72 to 82 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the crest, slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Haze and areas of smoke through the

night. Lows 57 to 64 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the day. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 91 at

5000 feet...71 to 81 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening. Haze and areas of smoke through

the night. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 56 to 63 at

5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 78 to 88 at

5000 feet...68 to 78 at 8000 feet. Lows 56 to 64 at 5000 feet...

50 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 77 to 87 at

5000 feet...66 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of

smoke. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet. Highs

80 to 90 at 5000 feet...69 to 79 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 47 78 46 76 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ098-111100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1000 PM PDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 70 to 80. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 106. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 71 to 79. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 106. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 79. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows

70 to 79.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 106. Lows

70 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 80 105 79 103 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 76 105 75 105 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ099-111100-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1000 PM PDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 66 to 76. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76.

Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows

66 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 70 103 69 102 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 78 100 76 99 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 72 100 70 99 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 70 100 68 98 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

