CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 18, 2018

_____

074 FPUS56 KHNX 190700

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Sun Aug 19 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for todaytonightand Mond

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-192300-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 97 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 61 to 71. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 94 to 102. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 60 to 69.

West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

Highs 93 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 99 65 96 / 0 0 0

Mendota 99 64 98 / 0 0 0

Coalinga 104 73 102 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ090-192300-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 96 to 102. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 58 to 68.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66. Highs

93 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Highs 93 to

100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 67.

Highs 94 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 98 58 96 / 0 0 0

Merced 99 63 98 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 100 63 99 / 0 0 0

Madera 101 63 100 / 0 0 0

Clovis 101 69 101 / 0 0 0

Fresno 102 69 101 / 0 0 0

Kerman 101 63 100 / 0 0 0

Sanger 102 66 101 / 0 0 0

Reedley 102 66 101 / 0 0 0

Selma 101 67 101 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 102 65 102 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ091-192300-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 63 to 73. West

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 70. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

Highs 96 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 101 65 100 / 0 0 0

Hanford 101 65 101 / 0 0 0

Avenal 102 73 101 / 0 0 0

Taft 102 77 102 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ092-192300-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

96 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

96 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 102 66 102 / 0 0 0

Visalia 100 65 100 / 0 0 0

Exeter 101 68 101 / 0 0 0

Tulare 101 66 101 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 101 67 101 / 0 0 0

Porterville 101 71 101 / 0 0 0

Delano 102 67 101 / 0 0 0

Wasco 102 67 101 / 0 0 0

Shafter 102 67 102 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 102 74 103 / 0 0 0

Arvin 103 73 104 / 0 0 0

Lamont 103 73 104 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ093-192300-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 93 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 65 to 75.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 92 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to

72. Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

Highs 90 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 96 70 95 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 97 63 97 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ094-192300-

Tulare County Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

Highs 90 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Highs 90 to

100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 101 70 101 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ095-192300-

Kern County Mountains-

1200 AM PDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 84 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 61 to 71.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 85 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows at 5000 feet 61 to 71.

West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 82 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at

5000 feet 60 to 70. Highs at 5000 feet 82 to 92.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs at 5000 feet

81 to 91. Lows at 5000 feet 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 100 72 100 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 90 65 90 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 87 60 88 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ096-192300-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1200 AM PDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 83 to 91 at

5000 feet...73 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 58 to 68 at

5000 feet...48 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 82 to 88 at 5000 feet...72 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 58 to

68 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87 at 5000 feet...70 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67 at

5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet. Highs 80 to 88 at 5000 feet...

70 to 77 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 92 67 90 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 84 58 84 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ097-192300-

Tulare County Mountains-

1200 AM PDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93 at 5000 feet...73 to 83 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...51 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93 at 5000 feet...72 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 60 to 68 at

5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...70 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68 at

5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...

70 to 80 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 79 53 78 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ098-192300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 109. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 108. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 79. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 105. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to

79. Highs 96 to 105.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 106. Lows 71 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 107 79 106 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 108 75 107 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ099-192300-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 78. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76.

Highs 94 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Highs

95 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 106 70 104 / 0 0 0

Mojave 104 77 102 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 105 73 103 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 105 71 102 / 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather