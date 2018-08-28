CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 27, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Tue Aug 28 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for todaytonightand Wednesd

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-282300-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 82 to 90. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89. Northwest winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92. Northwest winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 95. Lows

58 to 67.

.SATURDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 94. Lows 57 to

67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 82 60 85 / 0 0 0

Mendota 85 59 86 / 0 0 0

Coalinga 89 65 88 / 0 0 0

CAZ090-282300-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 84 to 90. West

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LABOR DAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

86 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 84 55 85 / 0 0 0

Merced 86 59 86 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 87 59 87 / 0 0 0

Madera 88 60 88 / 0 0 0

Clovis 90 61 91 / 0 0 0

Fresno 90 63 91 / 0 0 0

Kerman 88 60 88 / 0 0 0

Sanger 90 60 92 / 0 0 0

Reedley 90 60 91 / 0 0 0

Selma 90 62 91 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 90 60 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ091-282300-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 88 to 93. West

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to

68. Highs 90 to 96.

.SATURDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 96. Lows 58 to

68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 89 62 89 / 0 0 0

Hanford 90 62 91 / 0 0 0

Avenal 90 65 90 / 0 0 0

Taft 91 68 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ092-282300-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 89 to 94. Light

winds in the morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to

67. Highs 89 to 95.

.SATURDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 96. Lows 58 to

67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 90 60 92 / 0 0 0

Visalia 90 60 91 / 0 0 0

Exeter 91 61 92 / 0 0 0

Tulare 91 62 91 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 90 60 91 / 0 0 0

Porterville 90 63 91 / 0 0 0

Delano 91 62 91 / 0 0 0

Wasco 90 61 91 / 0 0 0

Shafter 91 61 91 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 91 67 92 / 0 0 0

Arvin 93 66 93 / 0 0 0

Lamont 92 66 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ093-282300-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 81 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

83 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

84 to 94.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 83 63 85 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 87 59 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ094-282300-

Tulare County Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 81 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to

69. Highs 83 to 93.

.SATURDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 59 to

69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 91 62 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ095-282300-

Kern County Mountains-

1200 AM PDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs at 5000 feet 75 to

85.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 76 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 76 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at

5000 feet 56 to 66. Highs at 5000 feet 76 to 86.

.SATURDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Clear. Highs at 5000 feet 76 to 86.

Lows at 5000 feet 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 90 66 92 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 81 59 83 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 80 55 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ096-282300-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1200 AM PDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 74 to 82 at

5000 feet...65 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82 at 5000 feet...64 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...42 to

52 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83 at 5000 feet...65 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62 at

5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet. Highs 75 to 83 at 5000 feet...

65 to 74 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64 at

5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet. Highs 74 to 83 at 5000 feet...

64 to 74 at 8000 feet.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82 at 5000 feet...63 to 71 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 85 62 86 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 76 53 76 / 0 0 0

CAZ097-282300-

Tulare County Mountains-

1200 AM PDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 73 to 83 at

5000 feet...66 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85 at 5000 feet...66 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86 at 5000 feet...68 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to

64 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet. Highs 76 to 86 at

5000 feet...68 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 85 at

5000 feet...65 to 75 at 8000 feet. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...

45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 70 47 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ098-282300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 68 to 74. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101. Southwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75.

Highs 93 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LABOR DAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. Highs

93 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 98 72 99 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 99 68 100 / 0 0 0

CAZ099-282300-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

Highs 91 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Highs 90 to

100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs 90 to

100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 96 63 96 / 0 0 0

Mojave 94 70 95 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 94 66 95 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 93 63 94 / 0 0 0

