CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 28, 2018

286 FPUS56 KHNX 290700

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-292300-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66. Highs

87 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LABOR DAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

87 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 66. Highs

88 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 85 60 88 / 0 0 0

Mendota 86 58 87 / 0 0 0

Coalinga 88 65 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ090-292300-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64. Highs

87 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LABOR DAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. Highs

86 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64. Highs

88 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 85 54 87 / 0 0 0

Merced 86 57 88 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 87 58 88 / 0 0 0

Madera 88 58 89 / 0 0 0

Clovis 91 59 92 / 0 0 0

Fresno 91 61 92 / 0 0 0

Kerman 88 57 89 / 0 0 0

Sanger 92 58 92 / 0 0 0

Reedley 91 58 92 / 0 0 0

Selma 91 59 92 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 91 58 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ091-292300-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68. Highs

91 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

89 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 89 60 90 / 0 0 0

Hanford 91 59 91 / 0 0 0

Avenal 90 63 92 / 0 0 0

Taft 91 66 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ092-292300-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. West winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66. Highs

90 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 66. Highs

89 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 92 57 92 / 0 0 0

Visalia 91 58 92 / 0 0 0

Exeter 92 59 92 / 0 0 0

Tulare 91 59 92 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 91 56 92 / 0 0 0

Porterville 91 60 91 / 0 0 0

Delano 91 59 92 / 0 0 0

Wasco 91 58 91 / 0 0 0

Shafter 91 58 91 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 92 65 91 / 0 0 0

Arvin 93 64 93 / 0 0 0

Lamont 93 63 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ093-292300-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to

69. Highs 84 to 94.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 57 to 67.

.LABOR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows

58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 85 60 85 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 87 57 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ094-292300-

Tulare County Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to

69. Highs 84 to 94.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 91 59 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ095-292300-

Kern County Mountains-

1200 AM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 76 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 76 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 55 to 65. Gusts

up to 40 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 76 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet

54 to 64. Highs at 5000 feet 76 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 54 to

64. Highs at 5000 feet 76 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 92 65 92 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 83 57 83 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 81 53 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ096-292300-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1200 AM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82 at 5000 feet...64 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83 at 5000 feet...65 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...

42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83 at 5000 feet...66 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63 at

5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet. Highs 74 to 83 at 5000 feet...

64 to 74 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.LABOR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 85 at

5000 feet...64 to 74 at 8000 feet. Lows 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...

41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 86 58 86 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 76 52 76 / 0 0 0

CAZ097-292300-

Tulare County Mountains-

1200 AM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85 at 5000 feet...66 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86 at 5000 feet...68 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85 at 5000 feet...67 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to

63 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at 8000 feet. Highs 75 to 85 at

5000 feet...67 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 86 at 5000 feet...

66 to 76 at 8000 feet. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 70 46 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ098-292300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to

74. Highs 93 to 102.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 65 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 99 71 101 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 100 67 102 / 0 0 0

CAZ099-292300-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

91 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

90 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 96 62 99 / 0 0 0

Mojave 95 70 97 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 95 65 97 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 94 61 96 / 0 0 0

weather.gov/hanford

