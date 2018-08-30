CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 29, 2018

953 FPUS56 KHNX 300700

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for todaytonightand Frid

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-302300-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96. West winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to

65. Highs 89 to 96.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 97. Lows 59 to

67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 87 59 91 / 0 0 0

Mendota 87 57 90 / 0 0 0

Coalinga 92 65 95 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ090-302300-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65. Highs

90 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 96. Lows

56 to 63.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 97. Lows 57 to

64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 86 53 89 / 0 0 0

Merced 88 56 90 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 88 57 91 / 0 0 0

Madera 89 57 91 / 0 0 0

Clovis 91 60 93 / 0 0 0

Fresno 91 61 93 / 0 0 0

Kerman 89 58 91 / 0 0 0

Sanger 91 58 93 / 0 0 0

Reedley 91 59 92 / 0 0 0

Selma 91 60 92 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 90 59 91 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ091-302300-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68.

Highs 92 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 89 59 91 / 0 0 0

Hanford 90 59 92 / 0 0 0

Avenal 91 64 94 / 0 0 0

Taft 91 65 93 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ092-302300-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to

68. Highs 92 to 98.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 99. Lows 60 to

68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 91 58 92 / 0 0 0

Visalia 91 59 91 / 0 0 0

Exeter 91 59 92 / 0 0 0

Tulare 91 60 91 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 91 57 91 / 0 0 0

Porterville 90 60 91 / 0 0 0

Delano 91 60 93 / 0 0 0

Wasco 90 59 92 / 0 0 0

Shafter 90 59 92 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 91 65 92 / 0 0 0

Arvin 92 63 92 / 0 0 0

Lamont 91 61 91 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ093-302300-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

Highs 86 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs 87 to

97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 85 60 87 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 87 56 89 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ094-302300-

Tulare County Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to

70. Highs 86 to 96.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 61 to

69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 91 59 92 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ095-302300-

Kern County Mountains-

1200 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 76 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows at 5000 feet 53 to 63.

Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 76 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 79 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows at

5000 feet 56 to 66. Highs at 5000 feet 78 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 91 62 90 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 83 58 81 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 81 52 81 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ096-302300-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1200 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82 at 5000 feet...65 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 83 at 5000 feet...67 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...41 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84 at 5000 feet...68 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to

63 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet. Highs 77 to 84 at

5000 feet...66 to 74 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 85 56 85 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 76 50 77 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ097-302300-

Tulare County Mountains-

1200 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86 at 5000 feet...67 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85 at 5000 feet...67 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...45 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...68 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to

63 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at 8000 feet. Highs 77 to 87 at

5000 feet...67 to 77 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 72 45 72 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ098-302300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 102. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 66 to 72. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. West winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 74.

Highs 93 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 100 70 100 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 101 66 101 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ099-302300-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 62 to 70. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 90 to 100. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 71.

Highs 91 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 98 64 97 / 0 0 0

Mojave 96 70 95 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 97 65 97 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 96 63 96 / 0 0 0

=

$$

