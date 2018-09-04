CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 3, 2018

870 FPUS56 KHNX 040800

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

100 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for todaytonightand Wednesd

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-042300-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

100 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

90 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 95 65 94 / 0 0 0

Mendota 96 64 96 / 0 0 0

Coalinga 99 70 99 / 0 0 0

CAZ090-042300-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

100 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 100. Lows 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 95 58 94 / 0 0 0

Merced 96 62 95 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 96 62 97 / 0 0 0

Madera 97 63 98 / 0 0 0

Clovis 97 68 98 / 0 0 0

Fresno 98 68 98 / 0 0 0

Kerman 97 63 98 / 0 0 0

Sanger 98 65 98 / 0 0 0

Reedley 97 65 99 / 0 0 0

Selma 98 66 98 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 98 64 98 / 0 0 0

CAZ091-042300-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

100 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

93 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 97 65 98 / 0 0 0

Hanford 98 65 98 / 0 0 0

Avenal 98 70 98 / 0 0 0

Taft 98 74 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ092-042300-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

100 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

92 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 98 66 99 / 0 0 0

Visalia 97 64 98 / 0 0 0

Exeter 98 67 98 / 0 0 0

Tulare 97 66 98 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 97 66 98 / 0 0 0

Porterville 97 70 98 / 0 0 0

Delano 97 66 98 / 0 0 0

Wasco 97 66 97 / 0 0 0

Shafter 97 65 98 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 98 73 98 / 0 0 0

Arvin 99 71 100 / 0 0 0

Lamont 99 71 100 / 0 0 0

CAZ093-042300-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

100 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 92 69 93 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 93 62 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ094-042300-

Tulare County Foothills-

100 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 88 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 63 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

87 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 96 67 97 / 20 20 0

CAZ095-042300-

Kern County Mountains-

100 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 81 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 81 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 80 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear, windy. Lows at 5000 feet

57 to 67. Highs at 5000 feet 80 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 96 68 96 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 86 62 86 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 84 57 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ096-042300-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

100 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, mostly cloudy in the

morning, then a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 79 to 85 at 5000 feet...67 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Partly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then clear after midnight. Near the crest, mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly

clear after midnight. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...45 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Near the crest, slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 85 at 5000 feet...

66 to 72 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...45 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85 at 5000 feet...68 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...

45 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear, windy. Highs 77 to 87 at

5000 feet...67 to 77 at 8000 feet. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...

45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 86 65 86 / 0 20 0

Shaver Lake 79 56 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ097-042300-

Tulare County Mountains-

100 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, mostly cloudy in the

morning, then a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...66 to 76 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then clear after midnight. Near the crest, thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight, Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...46 to

56 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Near the crest, mostly cloudy in the morning,

then a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

78 to 88 at 5000 feet...66 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

55 to 65 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...67 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Very windy. Lows 54 to

64 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet. Highs 79 to 89 at

5000 feet...69 to 79 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 72 49 72 / 40 40 20

CAZ098-042300-

Indian Wells Valley-

100 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76. South winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 75. South winds up to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. Highs

95 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 99 74 99 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 100 71 100 / 0 0 0

CAZ099-042300-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

100 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 64 to 74.

Highs 93 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 98 65 98 / 0 0 0

Mojave 96 71 96 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 97 67 97 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 97 65 97 / 0 0 0

