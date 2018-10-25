CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 24, 2018

_____

685 FPUS56 KHNX 251100

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

400 AM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for todaytonightand Frid

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-252300-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

400 AM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 77 to 82. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 80 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

72 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 79 50 83 / 0 0 0

Mendota 81 50 85 / 0 0 0

Coalinga 80 49 84 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ090-252300-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

400 AM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 81 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

72 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 79 50 83 / 0 0 0

Merced 81 45 85 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 82 46 86 / 0 0 0

Madera 83 47 87 / 0 0 0

Clovis 81 53 85 / 0 0 0

Fresno 80 54 84 / 0 0 0

Kerman 80 49 84 / 0 0 0

Sanger 79 49 83 / 0 0 0

Reedley 79 51 83 / 0 0 0

Selma 79 47 83 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 79 49 83 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ091-252300-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

400 AM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 78 to 83. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 56. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 82 to 87. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 58. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 81 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 57.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 72 to 78. Lows 41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 80 47 84 / 0 0 0

Hanford 81 48 85 / 0 0 0

Avenal 81 49 85 / 0 0 0

Taft 79 61 83 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ092-252300-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

400 AM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 78 to 83. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 81 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 72 to 79. Lows 43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 80 53 84 / 0 0 0

Visalia 80 48 84 / 0 0 0

Exeter 80 53 84 / 0 0 0

Tulare 84 49 88 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 79 52 83 / 0 0 0

Porterville 80 52 84 / 0 0 0

Delano 80 53 84 / 0 0 0

Wasco 78 49 82 / 0 0 0

Shafter 79 51 83 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 80 56 84 / 0 0 0

Arvin 81 55 85 / 0 0 0

Lamont 82 54 86 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ093-252300-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

400 AM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 76 to 86.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 76 50 80 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 80 44 84 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ094-252300-

Tulare County Foothills-

400 AM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 72 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs 75 to

85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 79 52 83 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ095-252300-

Kern County Mountains-

400 AM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 69 to 79.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 73 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 75 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 47 to 57.

Highs at 5000 feet 72 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 64 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows at 5000 feet 40 to 48.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs at 5000 feet 55 to 61.

Lows at 5000 feet 40 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 82 51 86 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 74 44 78 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 76 46 80 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ096-252300-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

400 AM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 74 at 5000 feet...58 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 78 at 5000 feet...62 to 70 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 80 at 5000 feet...64 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50 at

5000 feet...34 to 44 at 8000 feet. Highs 68 to 77 at 5000 feet...

61 to 69 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 60 to 69 at 5000 feet...

53 to 61 at 8000 feet. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...

45 to 53 at 8000 feet. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 74 44 78 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 70 34 74 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ097-252300-

Tulare County Mountains-

400 AM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 67 to 77 at 5000 feet...

61 to 71 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows 38 to 48 at

5000 feet...28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81 at 5000 feet...65 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83 at 5000 feet...67 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet. Highs 70 to 80 at 5000 feet...64 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48 at

5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet. Highs 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...

56 to 66 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 32 to 42 at

5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet. Highs 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...

44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 64 33 68 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ098-252300-

Indian Wells Valley-

400 AM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 60. Highs 82 to

92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 48 to 54.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows 43 to

49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 84 50 88 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 87 51 91 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ099-252300-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

400 AM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs 80 to

90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows 40 to

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 86 47 90 / 0 0 0

Mojave 83 60 87 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 83 47 85 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 85 48 89 / 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

