CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 31, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

100 PM PDT Wed Oct 31 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for todaytonightand Thursd

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-312300-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

100 PM PDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs 77 to

83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 75 52 79 / 0 0 0

Mendota 75 49 79 / 0 0 0

Coalinga 76 53 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ090-312300-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

100 PM PDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. Light winds in the

evening becoming east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 54. Highs 77 to

83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 83. Lows 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 74 45 78 / 0 0 0

Merced 74 48 78 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 74 47 78 / 0 0 0

Madera 75 46 79 / 0 0 0

Clovis 75 50 78 / 0 0 0

Fresno 75 50 78 / 0 0 0

Kerman 74 46 78 / 0 0 0

Sanger 75 49 79 / 0 0 0

Reedley 75 49 79 / 0 0 0

Selma 74 49 78 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 75 47 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ091-312300-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

100 PM PDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 77 to

84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 74 45 78 / 0 0 0

Hanford 74 44 78 / 0 0 0

Avenal 75 52 79 / 0 0 0

Taft 76 57 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ092-312300-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

100 PM PDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs 77 to

84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

78 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs 78 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 75 49 79 / 0 0 0

Visalia 75 47 79 / 0 0 0

Exeter 76 49 79 / 0 0 0

Tulare 76 47 79 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 76 48 79 / 0 0 0

Porterville 76 53 79 / 0 0 0

Delano 76 45 79 / 0 0 0

Wasco 76 44 79 / 0 0 0

Shafter 76 43 79 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 77 53 80 / 0 0 0

Arvin 79 52 81 / 0 0 0

Lamont 79 51 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ093-312300-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

100 PM PDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs 72 to

82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 69 50 74 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 71 45 76 / 0 0 0

CAZ094-312300-

Tulare County Foothills-

100 PM PDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 66 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 71 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 73 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows 49 to

59.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 76 50 80 / 0 0 0

CAZ095-312300-

Kern County Mountains-

100 PM PDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 58 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 42 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 64 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 44 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 66 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 45 to 53.

Highs at 5000 feet 65 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 45 to 55.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs at 5000 feet 63 to 71.

Lows at 5000 feet 44 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 73 48 79 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 65 43 71 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 64 42 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ096-312300-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

100 PM PDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...52 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northeast winds around 25 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph over higher elevations.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...56 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 72 at 5000 feet...55 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...35 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 63 to 71 at 5000 feet...

55 to 63 at 8000 feet. Lows 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...36 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51 at 5000 feet...36 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 61 to 70 at 5000 feet...

52 to 61 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 68 51 71 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 60 41 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ097-312300-

Tulare County Mountains-

100 PM PDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...

49 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 42 to 50 at

5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...

54 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 43 to 51 at

5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...

56 to 66 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows 43 to

51 at 5000 feet...36 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...

56 to 66 at 8000 feet. Lows 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...36 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...36 to

44 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...

53 to 63 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...34 to 40 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 56 35 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ098-312300-

Indian Wells Valley-

100 PM PDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 74. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 81. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 57. Highs 77 to

84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 83. Lows 50 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 73 49 80 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 74 49 80 / 0 0 0

CAZ099-312300-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

100 PM PDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 73. Southeast winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. North winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 80. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs 74 to

84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 71 44 78 / 0 0 0

Mojave 69 50 76 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 70 44 77 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 70 44 77 / 0 0 0

