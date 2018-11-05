CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 4, 2018

556 FPUS56 KHNX 050900

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

100 AM PST Mon Nov 5 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for todaytonightand Tuesd

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-060000-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

100 AM PST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 44 to 54. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

70 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 78 50 74 / 0 0 0

Mendota 78 46 74 / 0 0 0

Coalinga 79 51 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ090-060000-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

100 AM PST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

69 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 77 39 72 / 0 0 0

Merced 77 45 73 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 77 43 73 / 0 0 0

Madera 77 43 74 / 0 0 0

Clovis 77 48 74 / 0 0 0

Fresno 77 48 73 / 0 0 0

Kerman 77 43 74 / 0 0 0

Sanger 77 48 74 / 0 0 0

Reedley 77 47 75 / 0 0 0

Selma 76 47 74 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 76 46 74 / 0 0 0

CAZ091-060000-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

100 AM PST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 71 to 78.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 77 44 73 / 0 0 0

Hanford 77 44 74 / 0 0 0

Avenal 77 50 74 / 0 0 0

Taft 76 56 74 / 0 0 0

CAZ092-060000-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

100 AM PST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 72 to 78.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 77 47 75 / 0 0 0

Visalia 76 46 74 / 0 0 0

Exeter 77 49 75 / 0 0 0

Tulare 77 46 74 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 77 48 75 / 0 0 0

Porterville 77 52 75 / 0 0 0

Delano 77 45 74 / 0 0 0

Wasco 76 44 74 / 0 0 0

Shafter 76 43 74 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 76 53 74 / 0 0 0

Arvin 78 52 76 / 0 0 0

Lamont 78 51 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ093-060000-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

100 AM PST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 78.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

66 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 73 49 70 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 75 44 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ094-060000-

Tulare County Foothills-

100 AM PST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 68 to 78.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Cooler. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 67 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

65 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 78 50 77 / 0 0 0

CAZ095-060000-

Kern County Mountains-

100 AM PST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 63 to 71. Gusts up to 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 41 to 51. Gusts up to 40 mph

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 63 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 41 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 61 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 39 to

49. Highs at 5000 feet 57 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 60 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows at

5000 feet 39 to 49. Highs at 5000 feet 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 76 48 76 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 69 43 69 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 69 42 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ096-060000-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

100 AM PST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...54 to 62 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 45 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...35 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...34 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...51 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 50 at

5000 feet...30 to 38 at 8000 feet. Highs 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...

47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...

33 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 66 at 5000 feet...51 to

57 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 70 50 69 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 65 42 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ097-060000-

Tulare County Mountains-

100 AM PST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...

56 to 66 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Colder. Lows 42 to 50 at

5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...

52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 41 to 49 at

5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49 at

5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet. Highs 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...

47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 61 35 58 / 0 0 0

CAZ098-060000-

Indian Wells Valley-

100 AM PST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79. East winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds in the morning

becoming east up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

66 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.

Highs 69 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 80 50 79 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 80 49 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ099-060000-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

100 AM PST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 82. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 79. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

65 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Clear. Highs 68 to 77. Lows

39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 81 45 78 / 0 0 0

Mojave 79 51 76 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 80 46 77 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 81 46 77 / 0 0 0

