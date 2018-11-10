CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 9, 2018

_____

004 FPUS56 KHNX 100800

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for todaytonightand Veterans D

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-110000-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Highs 69 to 74.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Patchy frost

after midnight. Lows 33 to 41. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Areas of

smoke through the day. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 37 to 47. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows

38 to 48.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 75. Lows

40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 70 39 68 / 0 0 0

Mendota 71 36 69 / 0 0 0

Coalinga 72 37 70 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ090-110000-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Patchy frost

after midnight. Lows 33 to 39. Light winds.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 67 to 72. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Patchy

frost after midnight. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows

35 to 45.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 74. Lows

36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 69 32 67 / 0 0 0

Merced 70 35 69 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 70 35 68 / 0 0 0

Madera 71 34 69 / 0 0 0

Clovis 71 40 70 / 0 0 0

Fresno 71 41 69 / 0 0 0

Kerman 71 35 70 / 0 0 0

Sanger 72 39 69 / 0 0 0

Reedley 72 38 70 / 0 0 0

Selma 71 37 70 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 71 36 70 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ091-110000-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Areas of smoke

through the day. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Patchy frost

after midnight. Lows 33 to 39. Light winds in the evening

becoming southwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Areas of

smoke through the day. Highs 68 to 73. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Patchy

frost after midnight. Lows 33 to 43. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows 33 to

43.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 75. Lows

35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 71 34 70 / 0 0 0

Hanford 71 33 70 / 0 0 0

Avenal 71 37 69 / 0 0 0

Taft 71 41 71 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ092-110000-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Areas of smoke

through the day. Highs 70 to 75. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Patchy frost

after midnight. Lows 33 to 41. East winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Areas of

smoke through the day. Highs 69 to 74. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 35 to 45. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows 36 to

46.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Lows

37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 72 38 70 / 0 0 0

Visalia 71 36 70 / 0 0 0

Exeter 73 39 71 / 0 0 0

Tulare 72 36 70 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 73 39 71 / 0 0 0

Porterville 72 40 71 / 0 0 0

Delano 72 33 70 / 0 0 0

Wasco 71 33 70 / 0 0 0

Shafter 71 34 71 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 72 41 72 / 0 0 0

Arvin 74 39 74 / 0 0 0

Lamont 73 41 74 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ093-110000-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 64 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 29 to 37.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 63 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 65 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows

39 to 49.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74. Lows

41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 68 33 66 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 69 31 68 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ094-110000-

Tulare County Foothills-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 63 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Colder. Lows 29 to 37.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 63 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 64 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows 41 to

51.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74. Lows

43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 73 37 71 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ095-110000-

Kern County Mountains-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 58 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 28 to 36. Gusts up to 60 mph

after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, windy. Highs at 5000 feet 57 to 63. East

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows at 5000 feet 32 to 42. East

winds around 25 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 55 to 61. Gusts up to 40 mph

in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 57 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows at 5000 feet

38 to 48. Highs at 5000 feet 59 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 71 35 69 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 65 31 63 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 64 32 61 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ096-110000-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...

49 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Breezy. Lows 23 to 31 at

5000 feet...20 to 26 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, north

winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Breezy. Highs 57 to 67 at

5000 feet...50 to 56 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, north

winds around 25 mph in the morning. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 34 to 44 at

5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...

49 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows 36 to

46 at 5000 feet...29 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65 at

5000 feet...50 to 57 at 8000 feet. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...

30 to 37 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 66 31 66 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 58 23 61 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ097-110000-

Tulare County Mountains-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...

49 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 23 to 29 at 5000 feet...

21 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 57 to 67 at

5000 feet...47 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 33 to 43 at

5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...

45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows 36 to

44 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66 at

5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...

29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 54 20 57 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ098-110000-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 66 to 72.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 40. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 69. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 68. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 65 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 70 33 67 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 69 33 68 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ099-110000-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 65 to 71.

North winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Breezy. Lows

29 to 39. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening increasing to 60 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Windy.

Highs 62 to 68. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

65 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 30 to 40. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 61 to 67. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 70. Lows

34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 74. Lows

36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 70 30 66 / 0 0 0

Mojave 69 37 65 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 67 28 65 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 69 29 66 / 0 0 0

=

$$

