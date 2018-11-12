CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 11, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 12 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for todaytonightand Tuesd

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-130000-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 36 to 46. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 67 to

72. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to

47. Highs 68 to 75.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 74. Lows

38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 70 41 69 / 0 0 0

Mendota 71 37 70 / 0 0 0

Coalinga 71 43 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ090-130000-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 33 to 43. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 67 to

72. East winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 68 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 68 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 69 33 68 / 0 0 0

Merced 70 37 69 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 70 36 69 / 0 0 0

Madera 71 36 69 / 0 0 0

Clovis 70 41 68 / 0 0 0

Fresno 70 41 68 / 0 0 0

Kerman 70 36 69 / 0 0 0

Sanger 70 40 68 / 0 0 0

Reedley 70 40 69 / 0 0 0

Selma 70 40 68 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 70 39 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ091-130000-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds in the

morning becoming east up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 67 to 72.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 68 to 75.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 76. Lows

37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 71 37 69 / 0 0 0

Hanford 70 36 69 / 0 0 0

Avenal 71 42 69 / 0 0 0

Taft 71 47 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ092-130000-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 69 to 74. South winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 34 to 44. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 68 to 73.

East winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to

46. Highs 70 to 76.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 76. Lows

38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 71 40 69 / 0 0 0

Visalia 70 39 69 / 0 0 0

Exeter 71 40 70 / 0 0 0

Tulare 70 39 69 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 71 39 70 / 0 0 0

Porterville 71 43 70 / 0 0 0

Delano 71 36 70 / 0 0 0

Wasco 71 34 70 / 0 0 0

Shafter 72 34 70 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 72 42 71 / 0 0 0

Arvin 71 40 72 / 0 0 0

Lamont 73 41 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ093-130000-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 63 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 64 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 64 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 66 41 65 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 69 35 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ094-130000-

Tulare County Foothills-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 62 to 72.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 71 41 71 / 0 0 0

CAZ095-130000-

Kern County Mountains-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Breezy. Highs at 5000 feet 50 to

58. East winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Windy. Lows at 5000 feet 30 to

40. East winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Breezy. Highs at

5000 feet 53 to 61. East winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

55 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows at 5000 feet 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 56 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at

5000 feet 37 to 47. Highs at 5000 feet 59 to 65.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs at 5000 feet

57 to 64. Lows at 5000 feet 37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 67 38 68 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 58 30 60 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 61 29 63 / 0 0 0

CAZ096-130000-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...47 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 32 to 42 at

5000 feet...27 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 55 to 64 at

5000 feet...47 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...

30 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 65 at 5000 feet...48 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46 at

5000 feet...30 to 36 at 8000 feet. Highs 57 to 66 at 5000 feet...

48 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46 at

5000 feet...29 to 35 at 8000 feet. Highs 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...

46 to 54 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 64 42 64 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 58 24 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ097-130000-

Tulare County Mountains-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...44 to

52 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...

25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 54 to 64 at

5000 feet...46 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...

28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...48 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to

45 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at 8000 feet. Highs 57 to 67 at

5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66 at

5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...

27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 52 26 54 / 0 0 0

CAZ098-130000-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 68. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 71. East winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to

50. Highs 67 to 74.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 73. Lows

40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 65 32 67 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 65 30 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ099-130000-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Breezy. Highs 59 to

67. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 68. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 72. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to

47. Highs 67 to 75.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 74. Lows

38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 65 29 67 / 0 0 0

Mojave 63 39 65 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 64 29 65 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 65 31 67 / 0 0 0

weather.gov/hanford

