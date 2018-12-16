CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 16, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-170000-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1100 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 66. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows 47 to 52. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 59 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

42 to 47. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 57 to 62.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog.

Lows 38 to 46. Highs 55 to 64.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the

morning. Patchy fog. Highs 57 to 63. Lows 39 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 62 49 61 / 20 100 60

Mendota 64 49 61 / 0 100 70

Coalinga 65 50 62 / 0 90 70

CAZ090-170000-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1100 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 67. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 48 to 53.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Highs 58 to 63.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to

46. Highs 56 to 64.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63. Lows

39 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 62 50 61 / 20 100 70

Merced 62 50 60 / 0 100 70

Chowchilla 64 50 61 / 0 90 80

Madera 65 51 61 / 0 90 70

Clovis 64 50 60 / 0 80 80

Fresno 65 50 60 / 0 80 80

Kerman 64 51 61 / 0 90 80

Sanger 65 49 60 / 0 80 80

Reedley 65 49 60 / 0 80 80

Selma 65 50 60 / 0 80 80

Kingsburg 64 50 60 / 0 80 80

CAZ091-170000-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1100 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 64 to 69. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 46 to 51.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 59 to 64. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to

61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy

fog. Patchy fog. Lows 37 to 43. Highs 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the

morning. Patchy fog. Highs 61 to 66. Lows 39 to 45.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the

morning. Patchy fog. Highs 57 to 64. Lows 38 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 64 49 60 / 0 80 70

Hanford 64 49 60 / 0 80 70

Avenal 67 49 62 / 0 90 70

Taft 67 50 60 / 0 60 70

CAZ092-170000-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1100 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Chance of showers

70 percent. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds in the evening becoming

east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of showers

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 59 to 64.

Light winds in the morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 42 to 47. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to

61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy

fog. Patchy fog. Lows 38 to 44. Highs 57 to 63.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the

morning. Patchy fog. Highs 62 to 68. Lows 40 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to

65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 39 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 65 49 60 / 0 80 80

Visalia 65 50 61 / 0 70 70

Exeter 66 48 62 / 0 70 70

Tulare 66 49 61 / 0 70 70

Lindsay 66 47 62 / 0 70 70

Porterville 67 49 62 / 0 60 70

Delano 66 46 61 / 0 60 70

Wasco 65 46 61 / 0 60 70

Shafter 66 45 62 / 0 60 70

Bakersfield 67 49 62 / 0 50 60

Arvin 68 47 63 / 0 40 50

Lamont 68 47 63 / 0 40 60

CAZ093-170000-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1100 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Highs 51 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to

47. Highs 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64. Lows

37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 61 45 54 / 0 90 80

Oakhurst 64 42 57 / 0 90 80

CAZ094-170000-

Tulare County Foothills-

1100 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Chance of showers

70 percent. Lows 43 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 52 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to

48. Highs 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. Highs

55 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 67 46 61 / 0 60 70

CAZ095-170000-

Kern County Mountains-

1100 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs at 5000 feet 58 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows at 5000 feet 38 to

44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs at 5000 feet 45 to 53. West winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy. Lows at 5000 feet 34 to 42. West winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 46 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 35 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs at 5000 feet 53 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at

5000 feet 37 to 46. Highs at 5000 feet 55 to 61.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs at 5000 feet

54 to 60. Lows at 5000 feet 37 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 51 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 66 45 58 / 0 30 50

Tehachapi 63 41 53 / 0 30 50

Frazier Park 59 36 49 / 0 40 60

CAZ096-170000-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1100 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Windy. Highs 52 to 58 at 5000 feet...40 to 46 at

8000 feet. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 70 mph

over higher elevations.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then snow showers

after midnight, Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Near the

crest, partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers after midnight. Windy. Snow

accumulation up to 10 inches. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows 36 to

41 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 30 to

40 mph with gusts to around 70 mph over higher elevations.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Near the crest,

a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Over higher elevations,

southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

morning. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 14 inches. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs 43 to

49 at 5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...22 to

28 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...39 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 41 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs

52 to 61 at 5000 feet...43 to 51 at 8000 feet. Lows 33 to 43 at

5000 feet...24 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 57 at 5000 feet...41 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41 at

5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs 49 to 55 at 5000 feet...

39 to 47 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 61 42 52 / 0 90 80

Shaver Lake 55 33 47 / 0 80 80

CAZ097-170000-

Tulare County Mountains-

1100 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around

25 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

Snow level 7500 feet. Highs 55 to 61 at 5000 feet...44 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Slight chance of showers

in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight, Gusts up

to 40 mph after midnight. Near the crest, slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight.

Over higher elevations, gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to

4 inches. Snow level 7000 feet. Lows 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...

27 to 33 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph over higher

elevations.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

showers, Snow showers likely in the morning, then chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Near the crest, a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph in

the morning. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...

38 to 44 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...23 to

31 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 32 to 42 at

5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet. Highs 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...

46 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy.

Lows 34 to 43 at 5000 feet...26 to 35 at 8000 feet. Highs 55 to

63 at 5000 feet...46 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...45 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

34 to 42 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...42 to 50 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 50 30 42 / 0 70 80

CAZ098-170000-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. West winds up to 10 mph in the morning

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows 40 to 46. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent. Breezy. Highs 59 to 66.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 36 to 44. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 64. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 45. Highs 60 to

67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

37 to 46. Highs 61 to 68.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 69. Lows

38 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 64 41 65 / 0 30 40

Ridgecrest 65 41 65 / 0 30 30

CAZ099-170000-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1100 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds in the morning becoming

south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent. Lows 42 to 48. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent. Breezy. Highs 57 to 67.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 36 to 44. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening

decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 60 to

68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 62 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 70. Lows

38 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 64 42 64 / 0 30 40

Mojave 64 46 62 / 0 30 40

Edwards AFB 63 43 64 / 0 30 30

Rosamond 65 42 63 / 0 30 40

