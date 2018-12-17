CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 16, 2018

493 FPUS56 KHNX 170800

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for todaytonightand Tuesd

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-180000-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 58 to 63. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 42 to

47. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 57 to 62.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

39 to 45. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48. Highs

57 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 60 43 59 / 60 0 0

Mendota 60 43 60 / 70 0 0

Coalinga 60 45 61 / 70 0 0

CAZ090-180000-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Highs 58 to 63.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48. Highs

57 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 60 41 58 / 70 0 0

Merced 60 42 58 / 70 0 0

Chowchilla 60 42 59 / 80 0 0

Madera 61 43 59 / 70 0 0

Clovis 60 44 58 / 80 0 0

Fresno 60 45 58 / 80 0 0

Kerman 60 44 59 / 80 0 0

Sanger 60 44 58 / 80 0 0

Reedley 60 45 59 / 80 0 0

Selma 60 45 58 / 80 0 0

Kingsburg 59 45 58 / 80 0 0

CAZ091-180000-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 59 to 64. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to

61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 39 to 44. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 60 43 58 / 70 0 0

Hanford 60 44 57 / 70 0 0

Avenal 60 43 59 / 70 0 0

Taft 61 48 56 / 70 0 0

CAZ092-180000-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of showers in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 59 to 64.

Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to

61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 38 to 44. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 46. Highs 63 to

69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

58 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 60 45 59 / 80 0 0

Visalia 61 45 58 / 70 0 0

Exeter 62 46 59 / 70 0 0

Tulare 61 46 58 / 70 0 0

Lindsay 62 45 59 / 70 0 0

Porterville 62 47 58 / 70 0 0

Delano 61 45 58 / 70 0 0

Wasco 61 45 57 / 70 0 0

Shafter 62 45 58 / 70 0 0

Bakersfield 62 48 57 / 60 0 0

Arvin 63 46 59 / 50 0 0

Lamont 63 47 58 / 60 20 0

CAZ093-180000-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Highs 51 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 61 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

56 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 50 to

58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 55 40 57 / 80 0 0

Oakhurst 57 37 59 / 80 0 0

CAZ094-180000-

Tulare County Foothills-

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 52 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. Highs

55 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 40 to 46. Highs 51 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 61 43 60 / 70 0 0

CAZ095-180000-

Kern County Mountains-

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

at 5000 feet 44 to 52. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows at 5000 feet 35 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 46 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 35 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs at 5000 feet 54 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet

38 to 46. Highs at 5000 feet 57 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows at 5000 feet 39 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs at 5000 feet 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows at

5000 feet 34 to 44. Highs at 5000 feet 49 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 46 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 59 41 58 / 50 0 0

Tehachapi 52 38 52 / 50 0 0

Frazier Park 48 33 51 / 60 20 0

CAZ096-180000-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Near the crest,

a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Over higher elevations,

southwest winds around 25 mph in the morning. Breezy. Snow

accumulation up to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

9 inches. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs 44 to 50 at 5000 feet...

34 to 40 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph over higher elevations.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...22 to

30 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 54 at 5000 feet...

40 to 48 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds around

25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph over higher

elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 41 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph in

the evening, Gusts up to 50 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 61 at 5000 feet...45 to

53 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 34 to

44 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet. Highs 54 to 60 at

5000 feet...43 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 35 to

44 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet. Highs 50 to 56 at

5000 feet...40 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...24 to

32 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 54 at 5000 feet...37 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 32 to 40 at

5000 feet...24 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 50 39 54 / 80 0 0

Shaver Lake 47 30 53 / 80 0 0

CAZ097-180000-

Tulare County Mountains-

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

showers, Snow showers likely in the morning, then chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Near the crest, a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs 45 to 52 at 5000 feet...

38 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...

43 to 53 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northwest winds

around 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph over higher

elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 41 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, north winds around 25 mph in

the evening, Gusts up to 50 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...46 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 44 at 5000 feet...

27 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 56 to 64 at 5000 feet...

47 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 35 to 44 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, breezy. Highs 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...43 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...25 to

33 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 56 at 5000 feet...40 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...38 to 46 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 43 28 49 / 80 0 0

CAZ098-180000-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent. Highs 58 to 66. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 68. North winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs 61 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

37 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. Highs

56 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 64 38 62 / 40 0 0

Ridgecrest 65 37 62 / 30 0 0

CAZ099-180000-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent. Highs 56 to 66. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs 60 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

37 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. Highs

54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 64 38 61 / 40 0 0

Mojave 61 42 60 / 40 0 0

Edwards AFB 63 38 60 / 30 0 0

Rosamond 63 39 61 / 40 0 0

weather.gov/hanford

