CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 21, 2018

_____

530 FPUS56 KHNX 220600

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1000 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonightSaturdaySaturday nightand Sund

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-221200-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the evening. Lows

43 to 48. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 55 to

60. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds in

the evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers. Lows 41 to 46.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 56. Lows

32 to 38.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 44 57 44 60 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 45 57 43 60 / 0 0 0 0

Coalinga 47 59 44 60 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ090-221200-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows

43 to 48. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

41 to 46. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to

61. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

40 to 45. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 40 to 45.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning. Highs 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

34 to 39. Highs 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. Highs

50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 44 57 42 58 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 45 56 42 58 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 45 57 42 58 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 46 57 43 58 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 45 57 43 57 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 46 57 43 58 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 46 57 43 59 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 44 57 42 57 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 44 57 42 57 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 45 56 42 57 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 45 56 42 57 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ091-221200-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 43 to

48. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

38 to 43. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 40 to 45.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 40 percent. Highs 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Highs

50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

32 to 38.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the

morning. Patchy fog after midnight. Highs 51 to 56. Lows 31 to

37.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 45 57 41 58 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 45 56 41 57 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 46 57 42 59 / 0 0 0 0

Taft 47 57 45 56 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ092-221200-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 43 to

48. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to

61. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

41 to 46. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 55 to

60. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

38 to 43. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 40 to 45.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

34 to 39. Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

32 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 44 57 43 57 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 45 57 43 57 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 45 59 43 58 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 45 57 43 57 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 44 59 43 58 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 45 59 44 58 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 44 57 42 57 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 44 57 42 57 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 44 58 43 58 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 46 58 45 57 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 44 60 44 59 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 45 60 45 59 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ093-221200-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1000 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows 38 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows

36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 51 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 35 to

45.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 46 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 53.

Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 46 to 54. Lows

28 to 38.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 40 56 41 56 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 37 59 38 59 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ094-221200-

Tulare County Foothills-

1000 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows 41 to

47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Partly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 39 to 45.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs 44 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. Highs

46 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 34 to 40.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 54. Lows

33 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 43 60 43 60 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ095-221200-

Kern County Mountains-

1000 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows at 5000 feet 37 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows at 5000 feet 36 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 50 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows at 5000 feet 34 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs at 5000 feet 46 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Windy. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows at

5000 feet 34 to 40.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Windy. Highs at

5000 feet 38 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy. Lows at 5000 feet 29 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 40 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows at 5000 feet 28 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 40 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows at 5000 feet 27 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 39 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 41 61 41 59 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 38 56 37 55 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 33 53 34 53 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ096-221200-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1000 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the evening.

Colder. Lows 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 56 at 5000 feet...39 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41 at 5000 feet...23 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 49 to 55 at 5000 feet...

38 to 46 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Breezy. Lows 32 to 40 at

5000 feet...24 to 30 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph over higher elevations.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Windy. Highs 45 to 52 at

5000 feet...35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Snow showers

likely. Windy. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 30 to

37 at 5000 feet...21 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Windy. Highs 38 to 44 at 5000 feet...28 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 25 to 33 at

5000 feet...16 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 41 to 48 at 5000 feet...

33 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Slight chance of snow showers. Lows 26 to 33 at 5000 feet...17 to

23 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 40 to

46 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet. Lows 24 to 32 at

5000 feet...15 to 21 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...29 to

35 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 38 54 39 53 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 30 55 31 53 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ097-221200-

Tulare County Mountains-

1000 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 57 at 5000 feet...41 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...

25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 49 to 56 at 5000 feet...

41 to 49 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 30 to 39 at

5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph over higher elevations.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 46 to 54 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening. Chance of snow showers.

Windy. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 31 to 38 at

5000 feet...20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of snow showers. Windy. Highs 38 to 45 at

5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 26 to 35 at

5000 feet...16 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

clear with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

26 to 33 at 5000 feet...17 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 47 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 32 at 5000 feet...14 to 24 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 39 to 46 at 5000 feet...29 to

37 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 28 49 28 48 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ098-221200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1000 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Breezy. Lows 36 to 44.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Breezy. Highs 49 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38. Highs

49 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 39 62 38 63 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 38 63 36 63 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ099-221200-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1000 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Windy. Lows 36 to 44.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers. Windy. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 30 to

38. Highs 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 29 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 38 62 38 63 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 42 61 42 62 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 37 61 37 61 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 38 62 37 62 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather