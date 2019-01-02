CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 1, 2019

063 FPUS56 KHNX 020800

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for todaytonightand Thursd

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-030000-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 51 to 56.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 29 to 35. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 59.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows 33 to 39. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

57 to 62. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 39 to 46. Highs 53 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Lows 41 to 47. Highs 56 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 53 32 56 / 0 0 0

Mendota 53 31 56 / 0 0 0

Coalinga 54 35 58 / 0 0 0

CAZ090-030000-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 51 to 56.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 29 to 35. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 59.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 33 to 39. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

57 to 62. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 39 to 44. Highs 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

41 to 46.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs 52 to 57. Lows 41 to 46.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 55 to 60. Lows 42 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 53 30 56 / 0 0 0

Merced 53 30 56 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 53 30 56 / 0 0 0

Madera 53 31 56 / 0 0 0

Clovis 52 34 56 / 0 0 0

Fresno 52 34 56 / 0 0 0

Kerman 53 30 56 / 0 0 0

Sanger 52 33 56 / 0 0 0

Reedley 52 33 56 / 0 0 0

Selma 52 33 56 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 52 33 56 / 0 0 0

CAZ091-030000-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 51 to 56.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 29 to 34. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 59.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows 32 to 38. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

58 to 63. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 37 to 43.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs 53 to 59. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 39 to 44.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Lows

40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 53 30 56 / 0 0 0

Hanford 52 31 56 / 0 0 0

Avenal 52 34 56 / 0 0 0

Taft 52 37 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ092-030000-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 51 to 56.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows 30 to 36. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 55 to 60.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows 33 to 39. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

59 to 64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs 53 to 59. Lows 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 39 to 44.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Lows

41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 52 33 56 / 0 0 0

Visalia 52 32 56 / 0 0 0

Exeter 52 33 56 / 0 0 0

Tulare 52 32 56 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 52 33 57 / 0 0 0

Porterville 53 34 57 / 0 0 0

Delano 53 31 57 / 0 0 0

Wasco 53 30 57 / 0 0 0

Shafter 54 30 58 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 54 34 59 / 0 0 0

Arvin 54 33 59 / 0 0 0

Lamont 54 33 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ093-030000-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1200 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 54.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 36 to 44.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 47 to 55. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 45 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent. Highs 50 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

52 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 50 32 55 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 54 29 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ094-030000-

Tulare County Foothills-

1200 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 39 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

49 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 40 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 39 to 45.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 41 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 54 38 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ095-030000-

Kern County Mountains-

1200 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs at 5000 feet 40 to 48.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 28 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 46 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 31 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs at 5000 feet 49 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows at 5000 feet 32 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs at 5000 feet 43 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows at 5000 feet 34 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Breezy. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs at 5000 feet 40 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Breezy. Lows at 5000 feet 33 to 39.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs at 5000 feet 45 to

53. Lows at 5000 feet 35 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 54 32 59 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 46 28 52 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 47 24 53 / 0 0 0

CAZ096-030000-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1200 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...36 to

44 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 36 at 5000 feet...21 to 27 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 56 at 5000 feet...40 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...24 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 56 at 5000 feet...39 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 32 to 39 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow and rain

likely in the afternoon. Windy. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highs 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Windy. Chance of snow 70 percent.

Lows 32 to 39 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then chance of snow and

rain in the afternoon. Windy. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Highs 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of

snow. Windy. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 31 to 38 at

5000 feet...21 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Windy. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 44 to

50 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain. Windy. Highs 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 50 35 54 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 48 23 53 / 0 0 0

CAZ097-030000-

Tulare County Mountains-

1200 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 42 to 50 at 5000 feet...35 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 35 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 39 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...41 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and slight chance

of light freezing rain. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 42 to 50 at 5000 feet...

33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Breezy. Chance of snow 70 percent. Lows 31 to

38 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of light freezing rain. Snow likely in

the morning, then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon.

Windy. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 39 to 47 at

5000 feet...31 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Windy. Lows 29 to 37 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow.

Windy. Highs 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...36 to 44 at 8000 feet. Lows

31 to 40 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 47 to 55 at

5000 feet...38 to 46 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 43 21 48 / 0 0 0

CAZ098-030000-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 54. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 59. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 61. Light winds in the morning

becoming east up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 50 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of

snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows

33 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Chance of

rain in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Highs 49 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 33 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

52 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows

33 to 41. Highs 53 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 53 29 58 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 53 27 58 / 0 0 0

CAZ099-030000-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 53. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 59. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61. East winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

49 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows 34 to 42. Highs 49 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 33 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

53 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows

34 to 42. Highs 54 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 51 26 57 / 0 0 0

Mojave 50 30 56 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 50 25 56 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 51 25 57 / 0 0 0

