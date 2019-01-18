CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

100 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

100 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 58 to

63. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 43 to

49. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to

65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

44 to 49. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of showers. Highs 61 to

66. Light winds in the morning becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 40 to 45.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs

54 to 60. Lows 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 64.

Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 60 47 62 / 0 0 0

Mendota 61 45 63 / 0 0 0

Coalinga 61 48 64 / 0 0 0

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

100 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 58 to

63. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 43 to

48. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to

66. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

44 to 49. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent. Highs 61 to 66. Light

winds in the morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent. Lows 39 to 44.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs

53 to 58. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the

morning. Patchy fog. Highs 55 to 64. Lows 36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 59 45 62 / 0 0 0

Merced 59 45 62 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 61 45 63 / 0 0 0

Madera 62 46 64 / 0 0 0

Clovis 60 45 62 / 0 0 0

Fresno 60 45 62 / 0 0 0

Kerman 62 45 63 / 0 0 0

Sanger 59 43 62 / 0 0 0

Reedley 59 43 61 / 0 0 0

Selma 59 43 61 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 59 43 60 / 0 0 0

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

100 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 57 to

62. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 41 to

46. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to

65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

42 to 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 40 to 45.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear.

Highs 53 to 60. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 64.

Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 59 41 60 / 0 0 0

Hanford 59 41 60 / 0 0 0

Avenal 59 46 63 / 0 0 0

Taft 59 46 64 / 20 0 0

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

100 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 41 to

46. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 66.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

42 to 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 50 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds

in the morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent. Lows 40 to 45.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in

the morning. Highs 52 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 36 to

41. Highs 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to

43. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 59 44 61 / 0 0 0

Visalia 59 42 61 / 0 0 0

Exeter 61 45 63 / 0 0 0

Tulare 60 43 62 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 61 45 63 / 0 0 0

Porterville 60 44 63 / 0 0 0

Delano 60 42 63 / 0 0 0

Wasco 60 42 63 / 0 0 0

Shafter 61 43 64 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 61 46 65 / 0 0 0

Arvin 60 45 66 / 20 0 0

Lamont 61 44 66 / 20 0 0

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

100 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 50 to

60.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 38 to

46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 57 to

65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 40 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then slight chance

of showers after midnight. Colder. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Lows 32 to 42.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to

41. Highs 51 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 65. Lows

35 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 56 42 62 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 57 37 63 / 0 0 0

Tulare County Foothills-

100 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 38 to 44.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in

the morning. Highs 46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 58 43 63 / 0 0 0

Kern County Mountains-

100 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs at 5000 feet 45 to 51.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 35 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs at 5000 feet 53 to 59.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows at 5000 feet 37 to 43.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs at 5000 feet 51 to 57. West winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance of

snow showers after midnight. Very windy. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows at 5000 feet 33 to 39.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers in the morning. Very windy. Highs at 5000 feet 38 to 46.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

at 5000 feet 29 to 38. Highs at 5000 feet 44 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs at 5000 feet

49 to 55. Lows at 5000 feet 34 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 50 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 56 39 62 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 50 37 59 / 20 0 0

Frazier Park 49 33 59 / 30 0 0

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

100 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...

35 to 43 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...24 to

32 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 57 at

5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations,

northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow

showers after midnight. Windy. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...23 to

31 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph over higher elevations.

.SUNDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Very windy. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 8 inches. Snow

level 6500 feet. Highs 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 55 mph. Over higher elevations, southwest winds 35 to

45 mph with gusts to around 70 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then chance

of snow showers after midnight. Very windy. Colder. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 26 to 34 at 5000 feet...14 to

22 at 8000 feet.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 40 to

46 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 25 to 32 at

5000 feet...13 to 21 at 8000 feet. Highs 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...

36 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 37 at 5000 feet...

20 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 50 to

57 at 5000 feet...39 to 48 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 39 at

5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 51 38 54 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 50 28 59 / 0 0 0

Tulare County Mountains-

100 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 44 to 50 at 5000 feet...

37 to 45 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph over higher

elevations. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 45 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 40 at 5000 feet...23 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 59 at

5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet. North winds around 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Over higher elevations,

north winds 25 to 35 mph, Gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 34 to 41 at

5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet. North winds around 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph in the evening. Over higher elevations,

northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Windy. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs 50 to 56 at 5000 feet...

39 to 47 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Very

windy. Colder. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 27 to

35 at 5000 feet...15 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear.

Windy. Highs 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet. Lows

25 to 33 at 5000 feet...13 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...35 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 37 at

5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet. Highs 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...

40 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...

21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 43 26 51 / 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

100 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 62. West winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 64. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44. Light winds in

the evening becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy. Highs 60 to 67. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 36 to 42.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 50 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to

40. Highs 51 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 64. Lows

35 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 60 37 63 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 61 36 63 / 0 0 0

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

100 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 60 to 68. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Windy. Chance of

showers 50 percent. Lows 36 to 42.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear.

Windy. Highs 49 to 59. Lows 30 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 64.

Lows 33 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 59 37 62 / 0 0 0

Mojave 59 40 62 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 59 36 62 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 60 37 64 / 0 0 0

