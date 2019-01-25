CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 24, 2019

539 FPUS56 KHNX 250900

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

100 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ089-260000-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

100 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs 60 to

65. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows 38 to 43. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 62 to

67. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to

69. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Lows

44 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

Highs 63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 62 39 62 / 0 0 0

Mendota 62 39 64 / 0 0 0

Coalinga 65 41 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ090-260000-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

100 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs 60 to

65. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows 38 to 43. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 62 to

67. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 41 to

46. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to

69. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 42 to 47.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the

morning. Patchy fog after midnight. Highs 62 to 67. Lows 44 to

49.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 61 38 62 / 0 0 0

Merced 61 39 63 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 62 39 64 / 0 0 0

Madera 62 40 65 / 0 0 0

Clovis 62 42 65 / 0 0 0

Fresno 62 41 65 / 0 0 0

Kerman 62 39 65 / 0 0 0

Sanger 62 40 65 / 0 0 0

Reedley 62 39 65 / 0 0 0

Selma 62 40 65 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 62 40 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ091-260000-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

100 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 66.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows 36 to 42. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 64 to

69. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to

69. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

41 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to

68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Lows

43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

Highs 64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 62 39 64 / 0 0 0

Hanford 62 39 64 / 0 0 0

Avenal 62 41 65 / 0 0 0

Taft 64 44 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ092-260000-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

100 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 67.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows 37 to 43. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 65 to

71. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to

71. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

42 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to

69.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to

49. Highs 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

Highs 65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 62 39 66 / 0 0 0

Visalia 62 39 65 / 0 0 0

Exeter 62 39 66 / 0 0 0

Tulare 62 39 65 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 62 40 66 / 0 0 0

Porterville 63 41 67 / 0 0 0

Delano 64 39 67 / 0 0 0

Wasco 64 39 67 / 0 0 0

Shafter 65 39 69 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 65 43 70 / 0 0 0

Arvin 67 41 72 / 0 0 0

Lamont 66 42 71 / 0 0 0

CAZ093-260000-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

100 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 68.

Lows 40 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs 58 to 66. Lows 40 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 60 39 64 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 64 34 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ094-260000-

Tulare County Foothills-

100 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

Lows 43 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 44 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 65 42 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ095-260000-

Kern County Mountains-

100 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 50 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 34 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 52 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 38 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 55 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows at 5000 feet 39 to 45.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs at 5000 feet

52 to 61. Lows at 5000 feet 37 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 52 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows at 5000 feet

37 to 43. Highs at 5000 feet 52 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 63 39 67 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 57 36 59 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 57 31 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ096-260000-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

100 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 57 at 5000 feet...41 to 47 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northwest winds around 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 32 to 38 at 5000 feet...22 to

28 at 8000 feet. North winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph over higher elevations.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 61 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...

28 to 34 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph over higher elevations.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...45 to 53 at

8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph over higher elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...27 to

33 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs

52 to 61 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 44 at

5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Breezy. Highs 51 to 57 at 5000 feet...40 to 49 at

8000 feet. Lows 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 58 37 61 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 54 26 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ097-260000-

Tulare County Mountains-

100 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at

8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph over higher elevations.

Over higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 30 to 39 at 5000 feet...20 to

30 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph over higher elevations.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 61 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northwest winds around 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 34 to 43 at 5000 feet...

25 to 35 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph over higher elevations.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 62 at 5000 feet...46 to 54 at

8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph over higher elevations.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 43 at 5000 feet...27 to

37 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...44 to

52 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. Lows 35 to 43 at 5000 feet...

24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 51 to

59 at 5000 feet...41 to 50 at 8000 feet. Lows 34 to 42 at

5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Breezy. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...24 to

34 at 8000 feet. Highs 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...42 to 50 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 48 24 53 / 0 0 0

CAZ098-260000-

Indian Wells Valley-

100 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds in the

evening becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 70. North winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 70. Lows

41 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs 58 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 67.

Lows 40 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 63 39 66 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 64 36 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ099-260000-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

100 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 67. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 70. North winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 70. Lows

41 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs 59 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 68.

Lows 39 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 62 36 65 / 0 0 0

Mojave 61 39 63 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 62 34 64 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 62 34 65 / 0 0 0

