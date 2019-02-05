CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 5, 2019

657 FPUS56 KHNX 052001

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 PM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ089-060000-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1200 PM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON ABOVE 2000 FEET...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow showers in the morning. Scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 45 to 51. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Colder.

Lows 29 to 34. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Not as cool.

Highs 51 to 56. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 28 to 36. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 53 to 58.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 55 to

60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows 37 to 42. Highs 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Lows 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs 57 to 62. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 47 32 53 / 50 0 0

Mendota 47 31 55 / 50 0 0

Coalinga 47 33 55 / 70 0 0

CAZ090-060000-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1200 PM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 45 to

51. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder.

Lows 28 to 33. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 49 to

55. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 29 to 34. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 53 to 58.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows 37 to 42. Highs 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 36 to 41.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs 56 to 61. Lows 34 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 46 30 51 / 50 0 0

Merced 47 30 51 / 50 0 0

Chowchilla 47 31 53 / 40 0 0

Madera 49 31 53 / 40 0 0

Clovis 48 31 53 / 40 0 0

Fresno 48 31 53 / 40 0 0

Kerman 50 30 55 / 50 0 0

Sanger 49 29 53 / 40 0 0

Reedley 50 29 51 / 40 0 0

Selma 50 30 53 / 40 0 0

Kingsburg 50 30 52 / 40 0 0

CAZ091-060000-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1200 PM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON ABOVE 2000 FEET...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 48 to

53. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder.

Lows 28 to 33. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 51 to

56. Light winds in the morning becoming north around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 26 to 32. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 59.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 36 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs 57 to 62. Lows 34 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 56 to

61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 50 29 53 / 40 0 0

Hanford 50 31 52 / 40 0 0

Avenal 48 31 50 / 60 0 0

Taft 49 34 54 / 60 20 0

CAZ092-060000-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1200 PM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 49 to

54. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 27 to 32.

West winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 50 to

55. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 25 to 31. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 59.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

57 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs 57 to 62. Lows 34 to 39.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs 58 to 63. Lows 34 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 57 to

62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 52 29 51 / 40 0 0

Visalia 51 29 52 / 50 0 0

Exeter 50 28 53 / 50 20 0

Tulare 50 29 52 / 50 0 0

Lindsay 50 28 52 / 50 20 0

Porterville 49 29 52 / 60 20 0

Delano 50 29 54 / 50 0 0

Wasco 52 29 53 / 50 20 0

Shafter 52 30 55 / 50 20 0

Bakersfield 51 32 52 / 50 20 0

Arvin 53 30 55 / 70 30 0

Lamont 53 30 52 / 60 20 0

CAZ093-060000-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1200 PM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow showers with showers likely. Snow accumulation up

to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 14 inches. Snow level

2000 feet. Highs 33 to 43.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 19 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely and chance of rain. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs 45 to 55. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 35 23 37 / 80 20 0

Oakhurst 36 18 40 / 80 20 0

CAZ094-060000-

Tulare County Foothills-

1200 PM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers. Snow showers. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches.

Total snow accumulation up to 13 inches. Snow level 2500 feet.

Highs 33 to 43.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 23 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of snow. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 33 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely and chance of rain. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of

rain in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 33 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

33 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 46 26 52 / 80 30 0

CAZ095-060000-

Kern County Mountains-

1200 PM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Snow showers. Windy. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches.

Total snow accumulation up to 9 inches. Snow level 3000 feet.

Highs at 5000 feet 30 to 35. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy, colder. Lows at 5000 feet 19 to 25. Northwest

winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs at 5000 feet 24 to 34.

Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 17 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs at 5000 feet 34 to 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet

24 to 30. Highs at 5000 feet 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows at 5000 feet 27 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Breezy. Highs at 5000 feet 36 to 42.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Breezy. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows at

5000 feet 27 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Breezy. Highs

at 5000 feet 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Breezy. Lows at 5000 feet 27 to 33.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Breezy. Highs at 5000 feet 38 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 41 23 45 / 90 60 0

Tehachapi 35 23 35 / 90 80 0

Frazier Park 32 17 32 / 80 70 0

CAZ096-060000-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1200 PM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow showers. Very windy. Snow accumulation up to

4 inches. Total snow accumulation 10 to 21 inches. Highs 27 to

33 at 5000 feet...16 to 21 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around

25 mph in the morning, Gusts up to 60 mph in the morning. Over

higher elevations, southwest winds 40 to 50 mph in the morning

becoming west 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up to 80 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 12 to 20 at 5000 feet...2 to 8 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 45 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 28 to 36 at 5000 feet...

20 to 28 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph over higher

elevations. Gusts up to 60 mph over higher elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 25 at 5000 feet...

5 to 15 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, north winds around

25 mph in the evening, Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 35 to 41 at 5000 feet...26 to

32 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, south winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 27 at 5000 feet...9 to

17 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then snow likely after midnight. Breezy. Chance of snow

70 percent. Lows 23 to 31 at 5000 feet...11 to 19 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Windy. Chance of snow 70 percent. Highs

35 to 41 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Very windy. Lows 23 to 30 at 5000 feet...12 to

20 at 8000 feet. Highs 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...27 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Windy. Lows 21 to 29 at 5000 feet...12 to 18 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Breezy. Highs

40 to 46 at 5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 34 18 39 / 100 30 0

Shaver Lake 28 8 29 / 90 20 0

CAZ097-060000-

Tulare County Mountains-

1200 PM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow showers. Strong winds. Snow accumulation up to

5 inches. Total snow accumulation 5 to 19 inches. Highs 32 to

37 at 5000 feet...17 to 23 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph. Over higher elevations, west winds

40 to 50 mph with gusts to around 85 mph in the morning

decreasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy, colder. Lows 12 to 20 at 5000 feet...zero to

10 above zero at 8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph over higher elevations.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 26 to 36 at 5000 feet...

20 to 30 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 65 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 24 at 5000 feet...

6 to 16 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, north winds around

25 mph in the evening, Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, south winds around 25 mph in

the afternoon, Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 27 at 5000 feet...7 to

17 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight.

Chance of snow 50 percent. Lows 21 to 31 at 5000 feet...10 to

20 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then chance of snow in

the afternoon. Windy. Chance of snow 70 percent. Highs 36 to

42 at 5000 feet...28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,

then chance of snow showers after midnight. Breezy. Chance of

snow 50 percent. Lows 21 to 30 at 5000 feet...10 to 20 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Windy.

Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...30 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Windy. Lows 22 to 30 at 5000 feet...10 to 20 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Breezy.

Highs 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...30 to 36 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 27 5 27 / 100 50 0

CAZ098-060000-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 PM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs 38 to 47. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows 22 to 28. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 39 to 49. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 28. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 50. East winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 31. Highs

45 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows 27 to 34.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain and snow. Highs 47 to 55. Lows 29 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 35.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 46 26 47 / 40 0 0

Ridgecrest 45 25 48 / 30 0 0

CAZ099-060000-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1200 PM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs 37 to 47. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows 24 to 30. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 37 to 47. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 29. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 32. Highs

45 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows 29 to

35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Slight

chance of snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 30 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 36.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 45 26 45 / 40 0 0

Mojave 42 28 43 / 50 20 0

Edwards AFB 45 26 44 / 40 0 0

Rosamond 44 25 43 / 50 20 0

