CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 24, 2019

327 FPUS56 KHNX 241600

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

800 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ089-250000-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

800 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds in the morning

becoming east up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44. East winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

40 percent. Lows 44 to 49. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 59 to 64. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers

70 percent. Lows 48 to 53. Highs 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 62 42 63 / 0 0 0

Mendota 63 40 64 / 0 0 0

Coalinga 63 42 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ090-250000-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

800 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

62 to 67. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 44 to 49. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 61 to 66. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers

70 percent. Lows 49 to 54. Highs 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows 47 to 52. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 61 42 62 / 0 0 20

Merced 61 42 63 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 61 42 64 / 0 0 0

Madera 62 42 64 / 0 0 0

Clovis 62 42 65 / 0 0 0

Fresno 62 42 65 / 0 0 0

Kerman 62 40 65 / 0 0 0

Sanger 62 41 65 / 0 0 0

Reedley 61 40 65 / 0 0 0

Selma 61 41 65 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 62 41 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ091-250000-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

800 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds in the evening

becoming southwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 50 percent. Highs 61 to 66. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent. Highs 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 62 39 66 / 0 0 0

Hanford 62 41 65 / 0 0 0

Avenal 61 41 64 / 0 0 0

Taft 61 44 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ092-250000-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

800 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 50 percent. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows 46 to 51. Highs 62 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 62 40 65 / 0 0 0

Visalia 62 40 66 / 0 0 0

Exeter 61 40 66 / 0 0 0

Tulare 62 40 66 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 61 40 66 / 0 0 0

Porterville 62 41 67 / 0 0 0

Delano 62 39 67 / 0 0 0

Wasco 63 40 67 / 0 0 0

Shafter 63 40 67 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 63 44 67 / 0 0 0

Arvin 63 40 67 / 0 0 0

Lamont 63 41 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ093-250000-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

800 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent. Lows 40 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Lows 43 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 80 percent. Highs 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 80 percent. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 55 39 56 / 0 0 20

Oakhurst 58 35 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ094-250000-

Tulare County Foothills-

800 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows 41 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 50 percent. Highs 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 44 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of

showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows 43 to 51. Highs 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 40 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 42 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 62 41 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ095-250000-

Kern County Mountains-

800 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs at 5000 feet 43 to 49. Northwest

winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows at 5000 feet 31 to 37. West winds

around 25 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 48 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 34 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs at 5000 feet 48 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows at 5000 feet 36 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs at 5000 feet 46 to 54. Lows at 5000 feet

36 to 42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 34 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs at 5000 feet 45 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent. Lows at 5000 feet 34 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs at 5000 feet 46 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 56 37 59 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 52 35 56 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 50 29 54 / 0 0 0

CAZ096-250000-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

800 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...31 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 28 to 34 at 5000 feet...

18 to 24 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph over higher

elevations. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Over higher

elevations, gusts up to 60 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Windy. Highs 42 to 50 at 5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 85 mph over

higher elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Windy. Lows 32 to 38 at 5000 feet...23 to 29 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

60 mph over higher elevations.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs 42 to 50 at

5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph over higher elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Showers likely. Breezy.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 35 to 41 at 5000 feet...

26 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Showers likely. Breezy. Highs 42 to

50 at 5000 feet...33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...23 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...31 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 34 at 5000 feet...

18 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Chance of

showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...31 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Chance of showers. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 30 to

36 at 5000 feet...20 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Highs 40 to

48 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 51 32 55 / 0 0 30

Shaver Lake 46 22 47 / 0 0 0

CAZ097-250000-

Tulare County Mountains-

800 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...32 to 40 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Northwest winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph over higher elevations.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 26 to 34 at 5000 feet...15 to

25 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Northwest

winds 25 to 30 mph over higher elevations. Over higher

elevations, gusts up to 65 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...35 to 43 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Over higher

elevations, west winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph...75 mph

over higher elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Breezy. Lows 28 to 38 at 5000 feet...18 to 28 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs 45 to 51 at

5000 feet...35 to 43 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations,

southwest winds around 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highs 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...36 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at

8000 feet. Highs 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows 28 to 36 at 5000 feet...17 to 27 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs 42 to 49 at 5000 feet...33 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 29 to 37 at

5000 feet...18 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highs 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 42 21 44 / 0 0 0

CAZ098-250000-

Indian Wells Valley-

800 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 60. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 57 to 66. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 67. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows 42 to 47. Highs 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 55 to

65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 30 percent. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 59 39 64 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 60 37 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ099-250000-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

800 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 60. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 34 to 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph...west 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph below the passes.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 66. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 40 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs 57 to 67. Lows 40 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 39 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 50 percent. Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 58 36 63 / 0 0 0

Mojave 56 39 61 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 58 36 63 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 58 36 63 / 0 0 0

