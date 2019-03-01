CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 28, 2019

952 FPUS56 KHNX 011200

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

400 AM PST Fri Mar 1 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ089-020000-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

400 AM PST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds in the evening

becoming south up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 66.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 48 to 53. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 61 to 66. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Chance of showers

70 percent. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs 58 to 66. Lows 49 to

54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows 46 to 51. Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 63 49 63 / 0 90 90

Mendota 63 50 64 / 0 90 100

Coalinga 63 50 64 / 0 100 100

$$

CAZ090-020000-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

400 AM PST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds in the evening

becoming east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs 61 to

66. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 49 to 54. East winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Chance of showers

70 percent. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs 59 to 66. Lows 50 to

55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 47 to

52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 63 49 63 / 0 90 100

Merced 63 50 63 / 0 90 100

Chowchilla 63 50 63 / 0 90 100

Madera 63 51 63 / 0 90 100

Clovis 63 52 63 / 0 80 100

Fresno 63 52 63 / 0 80 100

Kerman 63 50 64 / 0 90 100

Sanger 63 50 63 / 0 90 100

Reedley 63 50 63 / 0 80 100

Selma 63 51 63 / 0 80 100

Kingsburg 63 51 63 / 0 90 100

$$

CAZ091-020000-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

400 AM PST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds in the evening

becoming southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 47 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Chance of showers

70 percent. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs 58 to 64. Lows 48 to

53.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of

showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows 45 to 50. Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 63 50 64 / 0 90 100

Hanford 63 52 63 / 0 90 100

Avenal 62 51 63 / 0 90 90

Taft 63 53 65 / 0 90 90

$$

CAZ092-020000-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

400 AM PST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows 48 to 53. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 68.

Light winds in the morning becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 48 to 53. East winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Slight chance of showers. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Chance of showers

70 percent. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs 60 to 68. Lows 48 to

53.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows 46 to 51. Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 63 50 63 / 0 80 100

Visalia 63 50 63 / 0 80 100

Exeter 64 50 63 / 0 80 100

Tulare 63 50 64 / 0 80 100

Lindsay 64 50 63 / 0 80 100

Porterville 65 51 64 / 0 80 100

Delano 65 50 65 / 0 80 90

Wasco 65 50 66 / 0 80 90

Shafter 65 50 67 / 0 80 90

Bakersfield 66 52 67 / 0 80 90

Arvin 66 50 68 / 0 70 70

Lamont 66 50 68 / 0 70 80

$$

CAZ093-020000-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

400 AM PST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

51 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 41 to

51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

40 percent. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Chance of showers

70 percent. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Showers, breezy. Highs 52 to 62.

Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 58 45 55 / 0 90 100

Oakhurst 60 42 57 / 0 90 100

$$

CAZ094-020000-

Tulare County Foothills-

400 AM PST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows 46 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs 54 to

64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Slight chance of showers. Lows 43 to 51.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Chance of showers

70 percent. Lows 44 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers. Lows 47 to 55. Highs

56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers

70 percent. Lows 43 to 51. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 65 50 63 / 0 90 100

$$

CAZ095-020000-

Kern County Mountains-

400 AM PST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs at 5000 feet 47 to 55. West winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Breezy. Lows at 5000 feet 39 to 45. West winds

around 25 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

at 5000 feet 45 to 53. West winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Lows at 5000 feet 38 to 44. West winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs at 5000 feet 46 to 54. West winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Windy. Lows at 5000 feet 36 to

42.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 48 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Chance of showers

70 percent. Lows at 5000 feet 37 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs at 5000 feet 48 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, windy. Lows at 5000 feet 39 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of

showers in the afternoon. Windy. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Highs at 5000 feet 45 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of showers. Windy. Lows at 5000 feet 36 to 42. Highs at

5000 feet 42 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 61 46 59 / 0 80 90

Tehachapi 55 42 54 / 0 70 80

Frazier Park 55 37 52 / 0 90 90

$$

CAZ096-020000-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

400 AM PST Fri Mar 1 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 PM

PST SATURDAY ABOVE 7000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Windy. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 43 to 51 at

5000 feet...33 to 41 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts to around 65 mph over higher elevations.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then snow showers

after midnight. Near the crest, chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers after midnight. Breezy. Snow

accumulation up to 9 inches. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows 34 to

40 at 5000 feet...24 to 30 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph over higher elevations.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms...Showers...snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms near the crest. Windy.

Snow accumulation up to 17 inches. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs

40 to 48 at 5000 feet...31 to 39 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph

in the afternoon. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph over higher elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then chance

of snow showers after midnight. Windy. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 29 inches. Snow level 7000 feet. Lows 34 to

40 at 5000 feet...24 to 30 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the evening. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

55 mph over higher elevations.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Breezy. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...33 to

41 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph over higher elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening. Slight chance of snow

showers. Breezy. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 31 to

37 at 5000 feet...20 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...

35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely after midnight. Chance of

snow 70 percent. Lows 32 to 38 at 5000 feet...22 to 28 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Very windy. Highs

41 to 49 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at 8000 feet. Lows 36 to 42 at

5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then snow showers

after midnight. Windy. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...23 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers

in the afternoon. Windy. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

Highs 39 to 47 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 50 39 47 / 20 90 100

Shaver Lake 50 30 47 / 0 90 100

$$

CAZ097-020000-

Tulare County Mountains-

400 AM PST Fri Mar 1 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

7 PM PST SATURDAY ABOVE 7000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Windy. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs 44 to 53 at

5000 feet...35 to 45 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 65 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers after

midnight, Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph in the evening. Near the

crest, chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow showers

after midnight. Over higher elevations, west winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph. Windy. Snow accumulation up to

5 inches. Snow level 7500 feet. Lows 34 to 41 at 5000 feet...

23 to 33 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers...snow

showers near the crest. Windy. Snow accumulation up to 11 inches.

Total snow accumulation up to 16 inches. Snow level 7500 feet.

Highs 42 to 51 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet. Southwest

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Windy. Snow level 7000 feet. Lows 33 to 41 at

5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Windy.

Snow level 6500 feet. Highs 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Windy. Lows 31 to

39 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 46 to 55 at 5000 feet...37 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely after midnight. Chance of

snow 70 percent. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Very windy. Highs

44 to 52 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 43 at

5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Showers likely. Windy,

colder. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 30 to 40 at

5000 feet...20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely and showers. Windy. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Highs 41 to 48 at 5000 feet...31 to

41 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 45 30 42 / 0 90 100

$$

CAZ098-020000-

Indian Wells Valley-

400 AM PST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 60 to 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Breezy. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Showers in

the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs 57 to

67. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows 44 to 49. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 59 to 69. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 42 to 47.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 43 to

48.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy. Lows 43 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Windy. Lows 42 to 47. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 68 50 65 / 0 70 80

Ridgecrest 69 48 67 / 0 70 80

$$

CAZ099-020000-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

400 AM PST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 68. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows

43 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 64.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 43 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs 56 to 66. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 40 to 46.

Highs 58 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 41 to

47.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

57 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Breezy. Lows 42 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of

showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Highs 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy.

Chance of showers 50 percent. Lows 40 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 65 47 61 / 0 60 70

Mojave 63 47 59 / 0 60 70

Edwards AFB 65 46 61 / 0 60 70

Rosamond 63 47 60 / 0 60 80

$$

