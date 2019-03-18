CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 17, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 72 to 78. Light winds in the morning becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

50 to 55. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

61 to 66. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

showers 40 percent. Lows 46 to 51. West winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

showers 50 percent. Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 41 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 52 74 52 63 / 0 0 40 40

Mendota 51 76 51 64 / 0 0 40 50

Coalinga 52 74 51 63 / 0 0 40 50

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

50 to 55. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs 60 to 65. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of showers. Highs 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

48 to 53.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs 62 to 67. Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs 61 to 66. Lows 41 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 50 75 52 63 / 0 0 50 40

Merced 50 75 52 63 / 0 0 50 40

Chowchilla 51 74 52 62 / 0 0 50 40

Madera 51 75 53 63 / 0 0 50 40

Clovis 54 78 54 62 / 0 0 50 50

Fresno 53 78 54 62 / 0 0 50 50

Kerman 52 77 52 63 / 0 0 40 50

Sanger 52 77 52 62 / 0 0 50 60

Reedley 51 77 53 62 / 0 0 40 60

Selma 51 77 53 62 / 0 0 40 60

Kingsburg 49 77 52 63 / 0 0 40 50

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 73 to 79. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

49 to 54. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

61 to 66. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 50. West winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

62 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs 62 to 67. Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 40 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 49 76 51 63 / 0 0 40 50

Hanford 49 76 52 63 / 0 0 40 50

Avenal 52 73 50 61 / 0 0 30 40

Taft 52 75 52 62 / 0 0 40 60

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds in the

evening becoming southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 49 to 54. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Chance of showers

70 percent. Highs 62 to 67. East winds around 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 46 to 51. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 50. Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Lows 43 to 52. Highs 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs 62 to 67. Lows 40 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 51 77 52 62 / 0 0 40 60

Visalia 51 77 52 63 / 0 0 40 50

Exeter 53 79 51 65 / 0 0 40 60

Tulare 50 77 52 64 / 0 0 40 60

Lindsay 52 78 51 64 / 0 0 40 60

Porterville 51 80 51 65 / 0 0 30 60

Delano 49 79 50 64 / 0 0 40 60

Wasco 50 79 51 65 / 0 0 40 60

Shafter 50 80 50 65 / 0 0 40 60

Bakersfield 53 80 52 65 / 0 0 30 60

Arvin 53 80 50 65 / 0 0 30 60

Lamont 52 81 51 66 / 0 0 30 60

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 50 percent. Highs 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

51 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows 33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 49 70 46 52 / 0 0 50 50

Oakhurst 45 72 44 55 / 0 0 50 60

Tulare County Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 68 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Chance of showers

70 percent. Highs 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 42 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 43 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows 39 to 47. Highs 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows 37 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 50 74 49 61 / 0 0 40 70

Kern County Mountains-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 56 to 66. Gusts up to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows at 5000 feet 36 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Snow level

6000 feet. Highs at 5000 feet 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows at 5000 feet 33 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs at 5000 feet 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows at 5000 feet 33 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs at 5000 feet 47 to

57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

40 percent. Lows at 5000 feet 35 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs at 5000 feet 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Lows at 5000 feet 32 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs at 5000 feet 42 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening. Breezy. Lows at 5000 feet 30 to 36.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 47 72 46 58 / 0 0 30 60

Tehachapi 42 67 41 51 / 0 0 30 70

Frazier Park 39 58 34 46 / 0 0 40 70

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, slight chance of snow

showers in the morning, then chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 7500 feet. Highs 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers, A

50 percent chance of snow showers. Near the crest, chance of snow

showers in the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight.

Snow level above 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 41 at 5000 feet...24 to

30 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely and chance of showers in the

morning, then snow showers with showers likely in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Snow accumulation up to

6 inches. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...

28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows 31 to 37 at 5000 feet...20 to

26 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then snow

showers likely and chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 39 to 47 at 5000 feet...30 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 29 to

35 at 5000 feet...19 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Chance of showers in the

afternoon. Not as cold. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs

45 to 52 at 5000 feet...35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 32 to 38 at 5000 feet...21 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 41 to 48 at 5000 feet...30 to

38 at 8000 feet. Lows 27 to 33 at 5000 feet...15 to 21 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Chance of

showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening. Lows 26 to 32 at 5000 feet...15 to 21 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 36 51 39 44 / 0 0 50 70

Shaver Lake 34 60 31 45 / 0 20 50 70

Tulare County Mountains-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Near the crest, a 40 percent chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs 53 to 63 at

5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 50 percent chance of showers, A 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Near the crest, chance of snow showers in

the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 5 inches. Snow level above 8000 feet. Lows

34 to 40 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Snow showers likely in the morning,

then snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 10 inches. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs 39 to

49 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows 31 to 37 at 5000 feet...17 to

27 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 28 to

36 at 5000 feet...17 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a 40 percent chance

of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 55 at

5000 feet...35 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

32 to 38 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highs 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Breezy. Lows 27 to 35 at 5000 feet...14 to 24 at

8000 feet. Highs 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening. Breezy. Lows 27 to 33 at 5000 feet...

13 to 22 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 30 51 29 37 / 0 20 50 80

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds in the

evening becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 77. Light winds in the

morning becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 53. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

57 to 67. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 42 to 48. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 44 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

59 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy. Lows 41 to 47.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 57 to 67.

Lows 38 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 52 76 51 65 / 0 0 30 60

Ridgecrest 53 77 51 67 / 0 0 30 60

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77. North winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent. Lows 42 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 53 to 63. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 39 to 45. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

52 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 41 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance

of showers 50 percent. Highs 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows 38 to 44.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of

showers. Breezy. Highs 54 to 64. Lows 35 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 47 74 47 60 / 0 0 20 50

Mojave 49 73 47 58 / 0 0 20 50

Edwards AFB 46 74 46 60 / 0 0 20 50

Rosamond 45 73 45 59 / 0 0 20 50

