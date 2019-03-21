CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 20, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

CAZ089-221100-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 62 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 67 to 73. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs 67 to 73. Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 44 65 48 65 / 0 30 70 30

Mendota 42 67 48 65 / 0 0 70 50

Coalinga 43 67 48 66 / 0 0 60 40

$$

CAZ090-221100-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 47 to

52. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

70 percent. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 68 to 73. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers

70 percent. Lows 47 to 52. Highs 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 43 64 48 65 / 0 30 80 50

Merced 42 64 48 65 / 0 30 80 50

Chowchilla 42 64 48 64 / 0 0 80 60

Madera 43 65 50 65 / 0 0 80 60

Clovis 45 66 50 65 / 0 0 70 70

Fresno 45 66 50 65 / 0 0 70 70

Kerman 43 67 49 65 / 0 0 70 60

Sanger 43 66 50 64 / 0 0 70 70

Reedley 44 66 50 65 / 0 0 60 70

Selma 44 67 50 65 / 0 0 60 70

Kingsburg 44 67 50 65 / 0 0 60 70

$$

CAZ091-221100-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds in the

morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent. Lows 46 to 51. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 63 to 68. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Lows

46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows 46 to 51. Highs 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 42 67 49 66 / 0 0 60 60

Hanford 43 67 50 65 / 0 0 60 70

Avenal 43 66 48 65 / 0 0 50 30

Taft 46 65 50 63 / 0 0 30 50

$$

CAZ092-221100-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 62 to 67. Light

winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

73 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

72 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows 47 to 52. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 44 66 50 65 / 0 0 60 70

Visalia 43 67 50 65 / 0 0 60 70

Exeter 43 67 49 65 / 0 0 50 70

Tulare 43 67 50 65 / 0 0 50 70

Lindsay 43 67 48 65 / 0 0 50 70

Porterville 44 67 49 65 / 0 0 40 70

Delano 42 67 48 65 / 0 0 40 70

Wasco 42 67 48 65 / 0 0 40 70

Shafter 42 67 48 65 / 0 0 30 70

Bakersfield 45 67 50 64 / 0 0 20 60

Arvin 42 67 48 64 / 0 0 20 50

Lamont 42 67 48 64 / 0 0 20 50

$$

CAZ093-221100-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

52 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

59 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows 42 to 50. Highs 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers

70 percent. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Lows 38 to 46.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 39 57 44 55 / 0 20 90 70

Oakhurst 35 60 40 58 / 0 20 80 80

$$

CAZ094-221100-

Tulare County Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 43 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of showers

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows 37 to 45.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows

41 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 44 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

63 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 44 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Lows 39 to 47.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 43 66 47 63 / 0 0 60 70

$$

CAZ095-221100-

Kern County Mountains-

1200 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows at 5000 feet 31 to 37.

Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as cool. Highs at 5000 feet

45 to 55. West winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy. Lows at 5000 feet 36 to 42. West winds around

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs at 5000 feet 42 to 52. West winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Windy, colder. Lows at 5000 feet 32 to 38. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs at 5000 feet 50 to

58. Lows at 5000 feet 35 to 41.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs at 5000 feet

55 to 63. Lows at 5000 feet 38 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs at 5000 feet 54 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows at 5000 feet

37 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Windy. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs at 5000 feet 46 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Windy. Lows at

5000 feet 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 40 62 45 58 / 0 0 0 40

Tehachapi 34 54 39 52 / 0 0 0 40

Frazier Park 29 53 33 50 / 0 0 0 50

$$

CAZ096-221100-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1200 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

snow showers in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

26 to 34 at 5000 feet...14 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Chance of snow showers and slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Not as cold. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 44 to 51 at

5000 feet...33 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers after midnight. Near the crest, chance of snow showers in

the evening, then snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation

up to 5 inches. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows 33 to 39 at

5000 feet...23 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely

in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Total

snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs

41 to 49 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds

25 to 30 mph over higher elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Breezy, colder. Lows 25 to 33 at 5000 feet...13 to

21 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds 25 to 30 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 54 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 38 at 5000 feet...19 to

25 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Windy. Highs 48 to 56 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at

8000 feet. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...23 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Chance of

showers. Windy. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 48 to

56 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Windy. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...22 to

28 at 8000 feet. Highs 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Windy. Lows

30 to 35 at 5000 feet...19 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 30 48 37 45 / 0 30 90 80

Shaver Lake 22 49 28 47 / 0 20 80 80

$$

CAZ097-221100-

Tulare County Mountains-

1200 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

snow showers in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

27 to 35 at 5000 feet...14 to 24 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds

around 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. No snow accumulation.

Highs 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at 8000 feet. West winds

around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow

showers, A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Near the

crest, chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow showers

likely after midnight. Breezy. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows 31 to

39 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet. West winds around

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Showers likely in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow

level 6000 feet. Highs 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Windy, colder. Lows 25 to 34 at 5000 feet...13 to

23 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 57 at

5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet. Lows 30 to 38 at 5000 feet...

17 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers and slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Highs 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Windy. Lows

31 to 40 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of snow showers. Chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Windy. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Highs 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...33 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Very windy. Lows

29 to 35 at 5000 feet...19 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 21 44 27 40 / 20 0 70 80

$$

CAZ098-221100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 38 to 44. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 59 to 69. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 38 to 44. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

42 to 48.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76. Lows

45 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows

44 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Windy. Highs 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Windy. Lows

41 to 47.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 43 68 48 67 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 42 69 47 68 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ099-221100-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 36 to 42. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 58 to 68. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs 55 to 65. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 36 to 42. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows

39 to 45.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75. Lows

43 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 42 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Windy. Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Windy. Lows

40 to 46.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 39 65 44 63 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 40 63 45 60 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 38 65 43 63 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 37 64 42 62 / 0 0 0 20

$$

