CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 25, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 26 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

CAZ089-271100-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lows 52 to 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to

the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 70.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows

47 to 52. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

63 to 68. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 73.

Lows 44 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 73 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 54 67 49 65 / 30 80 30 30

Mendota 53 68 48 66 / 20 80 40 30

Coalinga 54 68 48 67 / 30 70 20 20

CAZ090-271100-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lows 52 to 57. Light winds in the evening becoming east up to

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 64 to 69. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 47 to 52. West

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 72.

Lows 43 to 51.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 76. Lows

49 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

72 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 54 66 48 65 / 40 90 60 50

Merced 54 66 48 65 / 40 90 60 40

Chowchilla 54 67 48 65 / 30 80 60 40

Madera 55 67 49 66 / 30 80 60 30

Clovis 55 67 50 66 / 30 90 80 30

Fresno 55 67 50 66 / 30 90 80 30

Kerman 54 68 49 66 / 20 80 50 30

Sanger 54 67 49 66 / 30 80 80 30

Reedley 54 67 49 66 / 20 80 70 30

Selma 55 67 49 66 / 20 80 70 30

Kingsburg 54 68 49 66 / 20 80 60 30

CAZ091-271100-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 51 to 56. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 67 to 72. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 46 to 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs 64 to

69. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 73.

Lows 43 to 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 78. Lows

48 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 53 70 48 67 / 20 70 40 20

Hanford 54 69 49 66 / 20 70 50 30

Avenal 53 67 48 66 / 20 50 0 0

Taft 55 69 51 64 / 0 50 20 20

CAZ092-271100-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 50 to 55.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the east

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 67 to 73. Light winds in the morning becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 47 to 52. West winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds in the morning becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 74.

Lows 43 to 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 79. Lows

49 to 54.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

74 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 54 67 49 66 / 20 80 70 30

Visalia 54 69 49 66 / 20 80 60 30

Exeter 53 69 49 66 / 0 80 70 30

Tulare 54 70 49 67 / 20 70 50 30

Lindsay 52 69 49 66 / 0 80 70 30

Porterville 53 70 50 66 / 0 70 50 30

Delano 52 70 48 67 / 0 60 30 30

Wasco 52 70 48 66 / 0 50 30 30

Shafter 52 70 48 67 / 0 50 30 30

Bakersfield 54 72 51 66 / 0 40 20 20

Arvin 52 73 49 66 / 0 30 20 20

Lamont 52 73 49 66 / 0 30 20 20

CAZ093-271100-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Colder. Lows

39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder. Lows

34 to 44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 67.

Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 62 to 72. Lows 45 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent. Highs 63 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 46 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 49 57 43 56 / 60 90 90 50

Oakhurst 45 60 40 58 / 50 90 90 50

CAZ094-271100-

Tulare County Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 48 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 69.

Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 46 to 54. Highs 65 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 47 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 52 67 48 64 / 0 80 80 30

CAZ095-271100-

Kern County Mountains-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows at 5000 feet 41 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 50 percent. Highs at 5000 feet 51 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows at 5000 feet 37 to

43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs at 5000 feet 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows at 5000 feet 33 to 39.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs at 5000 feet 46 to

56. Lows at 5000 feet 34 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 51 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 37 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 56 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 41 to

47. Highs at 5000 feet 57 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows at 5000 feet

42 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 49 66 46 61 / 0 30 30 0

Tehachapi 43 60 41 53 / 0 30 20 0

Frazier Park 37 58 34 53 / 0 50 20 20

CAZ096-271100-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 26 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

5 AM PDT THURSDAY ABOVE 7000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow, Slight

chance of rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Near the crest, slight chance of snow in the evening,

then chance of snow after midnight. Windy. Snow level 7500 feet.

Lows 38 to 44 at 5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet. South winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 65 mph over higher elevations.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Showers in the morning, then showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Snow

accumulation up to 25 inches. Snow level 7500 feet. Highs 42 to

50 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph over higher elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then snow showers likely after

midnight. Near the crest, snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers likely after midnight. Over higher elevations, southwest

winds around 25 mph in the evening. Breezy, colder. Snow

accumulation up to 10 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

35 inches. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows 32 to 38 at 5000 feet...

20 to 26 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 1 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...30 to 39 at 8000 feet.

Wind chill readings around 1 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 26 to

34 at 5000 feet...15 to 23 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings

around 1 below.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 55 at

5000 feet...35 to 45 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...

20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

Lows 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 53 to 60 at 5000 feet...42 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 42 46 34 44 / 70 90 90 50

Shaver Lake 33 48 28 47 / 30 90 90 40

CAZ097-271100-

Tulare County Mountains-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 26 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

5 AM PDT THURSDAY ABOVE 7000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...

23 to 33 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph over higher elevations.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Chance of showers in

the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon, Gusts up to

40 mph in the morning. Near the crest, snow showers likely in the

morning, then snow showers in the afternoon. Over higher

elevations, gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Snow level

7500 feet. Highs 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph over higher elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. A

50 percent chance of showers, A 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Near the crest, snow showers likely in the evening, then

chance of snow showers after midnight. Over higher elevations,

west winds around 25 mph in the evening. Colder. Snow

accumulation up to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

11 inches. Snow level 7500 feet. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...

18 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 42 to 51 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 35 at 5000 feet...15 to 25 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 57 at

5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...

20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43 at 5000 feet...23 to

33 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Slight

chance of snow showers in the morning, then chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Highs 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 31 45 27 41 / 0 80 80 40

CAZ098-271100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 47 to 53. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

43 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Highs

71 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 51 73 49 69 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 51 75 48 70 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ099-271100-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 72. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy. Lows 42 to 48. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows

39 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows 46 to 52.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 47 70 45 64 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 49 67 46 61 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 47 70 45 65 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 46 68 43 64 / 0 0 0 0

weather.gov/hanford

