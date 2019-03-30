CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 29, 2019

683 FPUS56 KHNX 300600

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 29 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.

CAZ089-301100-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

70 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

49 to 54. Highs 69 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highs 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 70 to

75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 43 71 47 75 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 44 71 47 76 / 0 0 0 0

Coalinga 40 72 46 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ090-301100-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 69 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs 67 to 76. Lows 51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 44 72 45 75 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 43 70 45 74 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 42 70 44 74 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 44 70 46 75 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 45 71 48 76 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 46 71 48 77 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 44 71 46 76 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 43 72 46 76 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 44 71 46 76 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 45 71 46 76 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 45 71 45 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ091-301100-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds in the morning

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

72 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

47 to 52. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 44 71 44 77 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 43 70 44 76 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 40 69 46 75 / 0 0 0 0

Taft 49 69 49 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ092-301100-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

72 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

47 to 53. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 45 71 45 76 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 45 71 45 76 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 45 72 46 77 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 44 72 45 77 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 44 71 46 76 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 44 71 47 76 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 45 69 43 74 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 45 70 44 74 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 46 70 44 75 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 48 71 47 76 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 46 72 46 78 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 46 72 46 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ093-301100-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs 59 to 69. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 61 to

71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 39 63 43 68 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 35 65 40 70 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ094-301100-

Tulare County Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72.

Lows 44 to 52.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs 62 to 72. Lows 45 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 45 70 46 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ095-301100-

Kern County Mountains-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows at 5000 feet 32 to 38. Gusts up to

40 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 36 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs at 5000 feet 57 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 41 to 49.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 62 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows at 5000 feet

43 to 51. Highs at 5000 feet 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows at

5000 feet 37 to 43. Highs at 5000 feet 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows at 5000 feet 38 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs at 5000 feet 53 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 43 68 44 72 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 34 59 38 65 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 28 55 33 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ096-301100-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36 at 5000 feet...12 to 22 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 56 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...

20 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...41 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 46 at 5000 feet...28 to

36 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...42 to

52 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

48 to 56 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Colder. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...23 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 57 at

5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet. Lows 34 to 41 at 5000 feet...

24 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...38 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 35 to 41 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Slight chance of

rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 48 to 55 at 5000 feet...36 to

46 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 29 50 35 53 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 22 53 28 59 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ097-301100-

Tulare County Mountains-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 36 at 5000 feet...15 to 25 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...

20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...42 to

52 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...26 to

36 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 33 to 40 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60 at

5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet. Lows 33 to 40 at 5000 feet...

23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs

51 to 61 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 35 to 41 at 5000 feet...

23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance of rain

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 49 to

59 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 21 49 27 56 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ098-301100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 76. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56. Highs

68 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 45 to

51. Highs 68 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

Highs 67 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 45 71 47 75 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 43 73 47 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ099-301100-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. Highs

67 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 43 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 42 71 43 74 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 43 69 44 72 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 40 71 42 73 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 40 70 41 73 / 0 0 0 0

