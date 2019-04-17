CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 16, 2019

667 FPUS56 KHNX 170601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

CAZ179-171100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 80. South winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 63. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 83 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. Highs

73 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Highs

74 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 84. Lows

53 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 48 79 52 89 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 48 77 52 87 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 49 76 54 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-171100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 57. Highs

75 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 86. Lows

51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 48 78 52 87 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 46 78 51 87 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 46 78 50 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-171100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Highs

75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows

51 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 46 78 51 86 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 46 77 50 86 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 46 76 50 86 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 46 77 51 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-171100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Highs

78 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Highs

78 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 89. Lows

53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 47 78 51 88 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 47 78 51 88 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 47 78 51 89 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 49 78 54 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-171100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 83. Lows

48 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 88. Lows

52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 46 77 51 87 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 47 77 51 87 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 48 78 52 88 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 48 78 51 88 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 46 78 51 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-171100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 86 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

56 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 78 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Highs

76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows

53 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 46 78 52 88 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 48 78 54 88 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 49 78 54 87 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 46 76 51 87 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 47 77 52 87 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 48 77 53 87 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 47 77 52 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-171100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 93. Lows

55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 47 77 51 87 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 47 78 51 88 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 47 78 52 89 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 48 78 52 88 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 46 78 51 88 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 47 78 52 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-171100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 46. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds in the

morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 82. Lows

48 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows

around 53.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 46 77 50 88 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 46 78 50 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-171100-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds in the

morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 86 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

55 to 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 84. Lows

49 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Highs 80 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 46 76 50 87 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 46 77 51 87 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 48 78 52 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-171100-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. North winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92. Lows

55 to 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 84. Lows

49 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 87. Lows

52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 46 78 50 88 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 46 78 50 88 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 47 78 51 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-171100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92. Lows

57 to 62.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 84. Lows

51 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 87. Lows

54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 51 76 56 87 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 49 78 54 89 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 47 78 52 90 / 30 0 0 0

Lamont 47 78 52 90 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 47 77 53 89 / 40 0 0 0

CAZ190-171100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 68 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows

47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 42 70 49 79 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 37 72 44 82 / 20 0 0 0

Auberry 45 68 53 79 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ191-171100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 62.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 88. Lows

52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 71 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 46 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 46 77 51 87 / 30 0 0 0

Springville 48 73 54 82 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 49 73 56 84 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ192-171100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...21 to

29 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph over higher elevations.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...28 to

36 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 65 to 73 at 5000 feet...

52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50 at 5000 feet...

31 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 74 at 5000 feet...53 to

62 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

41 to 49 at 5000 feet...32 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...46 to

54 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 36 to 44 at

5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...46 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45 at

5000 feet...28 to 34 at 8000 feet. Highs 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...

51 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48 at

5000 feet...31 to 37 at 8000 feet. Highs 63 to 71 at 5000 feet...

53 to 61 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 36 63 43 70 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 15 56 23 61 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 34 67 41 76 / 30 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 24 50 30 56 / 20 0 0 0

Bass Lake 36 68 43 77 / 40 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 38 68 46 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ193-171100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. A 40 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Windy. Lows 34 to 41 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet. North

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph over higher

elevations.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...

47 to 54 at 8000 feet. North winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph over higher elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 48 at 5000 feet...27 to

35 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...

53 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 52 at 5000 feet...

31 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 66 to 71 at 5000 feet...53 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

44 to 51 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 63 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...

25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...46 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47 at

5000 feet...27 to 35 at 8000 feet. Highs 61 to 67 at 5000 feet...

50 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50 at

5000 feet...30 to 38 at 8000 feet. Highs 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...

53 to 61 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 27 52 34 60 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 27 60 34 69 / 20 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 28 57 36 65 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ194-171100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...19 to

29 at 8000 feet. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

60 mph over higher elevations.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 55 to 64 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, north winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...26 to

36 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 63 to 72 at 5000 feet...

52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...

30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 73 at 5000 feet...54 to

64 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

43 to 51 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 66 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 38 to

44 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet. Highs 54 to 63 at

5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46 at

5000 feet...26 to 36 at 8000 feet. Highs 59 to 68 at 5000 feet...

50 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48 at

5000 feet...28 to 38 at 8000 feet. Highs 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...

52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 32 68 40 75 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 31 55 38 64 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 26 55 33 63 / 30 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 36 57 43 66 / 40 0 0 0

Johnsondale 30 68 37 77 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ195-171100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...

28 to 34 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 69 at 5000 feet...49 to

59 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...35 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 77 at 5000 feet...55 to

64 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph in the morning,

Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...

40 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 73 to 78 at 5000 feet...57 to 66 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

44 to 50 at 5000 feet...38 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 66 to

71 at 5000 feet...52 to 62 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 44 at

5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

63 to 68 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...35 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73 at 5000 feet...54 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

43 to 48 at 5000 feet...38 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76 at 5000 feet...56 to 65 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 38 60 45 69 / 30 0 0 0

Kernville 41 76 49 85 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 44 74 51 84 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 44 74 51 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-171100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 37 to 47. West winds 25 to

30 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

49 to 59.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 63 to 73.

Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 38 61 45 71 / 40 0 0 0

Tehachapi 39 65 44 74 / 30 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 46 69 54 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-171100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy. Lows

37 to 47. Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80. Lows

48 to 58.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 61 to 71.

Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 36 57 43 66 / 50 0 0 0

Frazier Park 33 65 39 75 / 50 0 0 0

Grapevine 46 73 54 83 / 50 0 0 0

CAZ198-171100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 43 to 49. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 81. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the morning shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 88. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 81 to 91. Lows

56 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 78 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 50 to 56.

Highs 74 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Highs 78 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 48 80 55 87 / 20 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 46 81 54 87 / 30 0 0 0

CAZ199-171100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 41 to 47. West winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 80. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 88. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 89. Lows

54 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 73 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 47 to 53.

Highs 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. Highs 75 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 47 73 56 80 / 50 0 0 0

California City 43 78 50 85 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 46 75 52 82 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 42 78 49 85 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 41 77 48 85 / 0 0 0 0

