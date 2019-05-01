CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 30, 2019

313 FPUS56 KHNX 010601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

CAZ179-011100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to

58. Highs 73 to 79.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57. Highs

75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 50 79 54 84 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 50 79 53 83 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 52 77 54 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-011100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 89.

Lows 50 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 76 to

81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

Highs 75 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 49 80 51 84 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 48 80 50 84 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 48 80 50 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-011100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 88.

Lows 50 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 76 to

81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

Highs 75 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 49 80 50 84 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 48 80 50 84 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 48 79 50 83 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 49 79 51 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-011100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Highs

85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to

56. Highs 78 to 83.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Highs

78 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 49 79 52 84 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 49 80 52 85 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 50 80 52 85 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 51 80 54 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-011100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

Highs 75 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 49 79 51 84 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 50 79 52 84 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 50 80 52 84 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 50 79 51 84 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 48 80 50 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-011100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to

59. Highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83. Lows

52 to 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 75 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 77 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 50 80 52 85 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 52 79 54 84 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 52 79 54 84 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 50 79 52 84 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 50 79 52 84 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 52 79 53 84 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 50 79 52 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-011100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Highs 85 to

90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Highs

77 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 74 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 50 79 51 84 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 50 79 52 84 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 50 79 52 84 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 50 79 52 84 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 50 79 51 84 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 51 79 53 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-011100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Highs 85 to

90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Highs

78 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 83. Lows

50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 47 79 49 83 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 48 79 50 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-011100-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 89. Lows

50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Highs

76 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 47 78 49 82 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 48 79 50 83 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 50 79 53 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-011100-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 89. Lows

52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57.

Highs 73 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 49 79 50 84 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 48 79 50 83 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 50 79 51 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-011100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 90. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 89. Lows

54 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Highs

74 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 54 77 57 81 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 53 79 55 83 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 51 79 53 84 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 51 79 53 84 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 50 78 53 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-011100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 85.

Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 65 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 46 71 47 75 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 40 71 41 76 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 50 69 52 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-011100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows

50 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 49 78 50 83 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 50 74 53 79 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 52 75 53 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-011100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Breezy, colder. Lows 35 to 43 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds 25 to 30 mph

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 64 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...

24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...

28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 72 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51 at

5000 feet...30 to 38 at 8000 feet. Highs 65 to 73 at 5000 feet...

52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...

30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Chance of snow showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows

39 to 47 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then snow

showers likely and chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 54 to 62 at 5000 feet...42 to

52 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at

8000 feet. Highs 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 39 60 40 64 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 16 51 19 55 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 37 66 37 71 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 24 46 27 50 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 40 68 41 73 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 42 67 43 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ193-011100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 37 to 44 at 5000 feet...

21 to 31 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds 25 to

30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...43 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47 at 5000 feet...

24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66 at 5000 feet...48 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 49 at 5000 feet...

28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to

51 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet. Highs 64 to 70 at

5000 feet...52 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...45 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows 41 to 48 at

5000 feet...27 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...42 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Lows 41 to 48 at 5000 feet...27 to

35 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance

of showers likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 29 52 32 57 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 30 58 32 63 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 30 56 32 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ194-011100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...24 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...

28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...52 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to

51 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at 8000 feet. Highs 63 to 73 at

5000 feet...53 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 64 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47 at 5000 feet...25 to

35 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 51 to 61 at

5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...44 to

54 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 36 66 37 71 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 35 54 37 59 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 29 53 30 58 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 41 57 43 61 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 32 68 34 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-011100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Lows 36 to 43 at 5000 feet...31 to

39 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph in the evening

decreasing to around 25 mph after midnight. Over higher

elevations, northwest winds 25 to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...48 to 56 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...33 to

40 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73 at 5000 feet...53 to 61 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48 at 5000 feet...

36 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76 at 5000 feet...56 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 50 at 5000 feet...37 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 71 to

76 at 5000 feet...56 to 64 at 8000 feet. Lows 41 to 48 at

5000 feet...36 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 63 to 68 at

5000 feet...49 to 56 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...

33 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...45 to

52 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 39 to 46 at

5000 feet...34 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 62 to

67 at 5000 feet...48 to 55 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 42 59 45 63 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 46 75 48 80 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 48 74 50 78 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 47 73 49 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-011100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 41 to 51. West winds 25 to

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 65 to 75. West winds around

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 46 to 56. West winds

around 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 69 to

79. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 61 to 71.

Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 58 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 42 61 44 64 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 41 65 43 69 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 50 67 52 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-011100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 40 to 50. West winds

around 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows

45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 40 56 42 61 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 34 64 36 68 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 50 72 53 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ198-011100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 47 to 53. West winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. North winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 53 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 49 to 55.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 50 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 73 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 52 80 53 86 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 50 81 52 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-011100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 30 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 43 to 51. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 51 to 59.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows

49 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 46 to 54.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 46 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 69 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 51 72 53 79 / 0 0 0 0

California City 46 77 48 83 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 48 75 52 81 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 44 77 48 83 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 44 76 47 82 / 0 0 0 0

