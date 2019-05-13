CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 12, 2019

117 FPUS56 KHNX 130601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Sun May 12 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

CAZ179-131100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 90. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 88. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 72 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows 54 to 59. Highs 65 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Highs

72 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Highs

72 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 60 89 60 87 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 60 89 60 86 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 57 82 55 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-131100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers

60 percent. Lows 52 to 57. Highs 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

showers 40 percent. Lows 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 69 to

74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 54.

Highs 73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 55 86 54 82 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 55 88 54 85 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 55 87 54 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-131100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 82 to 87. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers

70 percent. Lows 53 to 58. Highs 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent. Highs 68 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 54 86 53 83 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 55 87 54 83 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 55 87 54 84 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 57 87 55 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-131100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 84 to 89. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 77 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of showers

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent. Highs 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to

55. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 58 89 57 87 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 57 89 57 87 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 58 89 57 88 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 60 90 60 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-131100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 77 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent. Lows 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 69 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Highs

74 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 56 87 55 85 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 57 88 57 85 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 58 89 57 88 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 58 89 57 87 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 58 90 57 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-131100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds. Gusts up to

20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 77 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Chance of

showers 70 percent. Lows 54 to 59. Highs 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent. Highs 69 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 57 90 56 88 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 60 89 59 87 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 61 89 60 86 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 59 88 57 86 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 59 88 57 86 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 60 88 59 86 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 59 88 57 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-131100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs 79 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 54 to

59.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent. Highs 69 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 58 88 57 86 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 59 89 57 87 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 59 89 57 88 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 60 89 59 88 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 59 89 57 87 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 60 89 59 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-131100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs 79 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely. Not as warm.

Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 53 to 58. Highs 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers. Lows 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Highs

75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 57 88 56 86 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 59 89 57 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-131100-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs 78 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers

60 percent. Lows 53 to 58. Highs 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to

54. Highs 73 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 57 87 56 85 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 58 88 57 86 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 60 89 60 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-131100-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs 79 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of showers

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent. Highs 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent. Highs 68 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 58 89 57 87 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 58 88 57 87 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 59 88 58 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-131100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent. Highs 69 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Highs

73 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 64 87 63 85 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 62 88 62 87 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 60 88 59 88 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 60 88 59 88 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 60 86 59 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-131100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 68 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Chance of

showers 70 percent. Lows 47 to 57. Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 54 79 52 77 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 48 81 47 79 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 58 79 57 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-131100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 76 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs 71 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Chance of

showers 70 percent. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent. Highs 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 58 87 57 86 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 59 83 58 82 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 61 84 59 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-131100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...33 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 74 at 5000 feet...53 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...31 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 72 at 5000 feet...51 to

61 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54 at 5000 feet...

35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...45 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Breezy, colder. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 39 to 47 at 5000 feet...30 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then showers in

the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Highs

45 to 53 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then chance

of snow showers after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 35 to 43 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 47 to 55 at

5000 feet...34 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...22 to

32 at 8000 feet. Highs 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highs 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...39 to

49 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 49 70 47 68 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 29 61 27 59 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 45 76 44 74 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 36 57 35 56 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 49 77 47 75 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 51 77 49 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ193-131100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 66 to 71 at 5000 feet...52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...30 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70 at 5000 feet...51 to

61 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54 at 5000 feet...

34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 64 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Colder. Lows 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Breezy. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...35 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then chance

of snow showers after midnight. Breezy, colder. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Lows 37 to 44 at 5000 feet...22 to

30 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...35 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 35 to 42 at

5000 feet...21 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 58 at 5000 feet...40 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...23 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 52 to 58 at 5000 feet...41 to 48 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 39 61 37 59 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 50 63 48 61 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 40 66 39 65 / 0 20 0 0

CAZ194-131100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 73 at

5000 feet...54 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...31 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...53 to

63 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...

33 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Slight chance

of snow showers in the evening, then chance of snow showers after

midnight. Breezy, colder. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Lows 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Snow showers likely. Breezy. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...37 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, colder. Lows 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy. Lows 35 to

42 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44 at 5000 feet...

23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 45 77 44 76 / 0 20 0 0

Grant Grove 44 64 43 63 / 0 20 0 0

Lodgepole 38 63 36 62 / 0 20 0 0

Camp Nelson 50 66 49 65 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 41 76 40 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-131100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 52 at 5000 feet...40 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 77 at 5000 feet...57 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51 at 5000 feet...39 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 71 to 76 at 5000 feet...

57 to 64 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 46 to 53 at

5000 feet...41 to 48 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy, windy. Highs 67 to 72 at 5000 feet...52 to

59 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows 41 to 48 at 5000 feet...36 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...40 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Windy, colder. Lows 36 to 43 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Breezy. Highs 54 to 59 at

5000 feet...40 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Windy. Lows 35 to 42 at 5000 feet...29 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 64 at 5000 feet...44 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 37 to 43 at

5000 feet...32 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...

46 to 54 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 51 67 49 67 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 55 84 54 83 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 58 81 57 81 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 57 82 56 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-131100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 51 to 61. West winds around

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 70 to 80. West winds around 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 50 to 60. West winds

around 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 51 to 61. West winds

around 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy, breezy. Highs 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Windy, cooler. Highs 54 to 64. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of

showers 40 percent. Highs 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 51 68 50 68 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 52 74 52 73 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 62 77 60 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-131100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs 64 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs 54 to 64. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of

showers 40 percent. Highs 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 49 66 49 65 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 43 74 42 73 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 60 81 60 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ198-131100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 58 to 63. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 59 to 64. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Breezy. Highs 77 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Windy. Lows 52 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs 66 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Windy. Lows 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 66 to 76.

Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows 49 to 55.

Highs 71 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 62 90 62 90 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 60 91 60 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-131100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 55 to 61. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 73 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy. Lows 49 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Windy. Lows 46 to 52. Highs 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 45 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 46 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 68 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 60 83 60 83 / 0 0 0 0

California City 57 87 57 87 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 60 84 59 84 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 57 87 56 86 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 55 85 54 85 / 0 0 0 0

