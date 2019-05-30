CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 29, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Wed May 29 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Wed May 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 84 to 89. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 98. Lows 66 to

71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 61 88 60 89 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 61 87 60 87 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 58 79 58 84 / 0 0 0 0

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Wed May 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to

65. Highs 88 to 93.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 98. Lows 63 to

68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 57 83 57 87 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 58 86 57 88 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 57 86 57 88 / 0 0 0 0

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Wed May 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92. Lows

60 to 65.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 95. Lows

63 to 68.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 98. Lows 64 to

69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 56 85 56 87 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 57 85 57 87 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 57 85 57 86 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 58 86 58 87 / 0 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed May 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 100. Lows 65 to

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 60 88 59 89 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 59 87 58 88 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 60 88 59 89 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 62 89 61 89 / 0 0 0 0

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Wed May 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 96. Lows

64 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 58 86 57 86 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 59 86 58 86 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 60 88 59 88 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 59 87 59 88 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 59 89 59 89 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Wed May 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 99. Lows

64 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 58 88 58 89 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 60 87 61 88 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 61 87 61 87 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 59 87 59 86 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 59 87 59 86 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 60 87 60 87 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 59 87 59 86 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Wed May 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 93.

Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 99.

Lows 64 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 58 87 59 86 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 59 88 59 87 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 59 88 60 88 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 60 88 60 88 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 58 88 59 88 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 59 89 60 88 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Wed May 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 91.

Lows 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 94. Lows

62 to 67.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 97. Lows

64 to 69.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 100. Lows 65 to

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 58 88 58 87 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 59 89 60 88 / 0 0 0 0

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Wed May 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 96.

Lows 60 to 69.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 100. Lows 66 to

71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 58 87 58 87 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 59 88 59 87 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 61 89 61 87 / 0 0 0 0

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Wed May 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92.

Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 98.

Lows 64 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 59 89 60 88 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 59 89 59 88 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 60 89 61 88 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Wed May 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 87 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to

72. Highs 90 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 64 87 63 86 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 63 90 63 88 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 60 89 61 88 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 60 90 61 89 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 60 86 61 86 / 0 0 0 0

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Wed May 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 75 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 77 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 78 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 81 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

Highs 84 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 53 77 54 79 / 0 20 0 30

Oakhurst 49 78 51 79 / 0 30 0 50

Auberry 56 77 58 77 / 0 0 0 30

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Wed May 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 76 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 78 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 79 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows

60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 57 87 58 86 / 0 0 0 20

Springville 58 83 59 82 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 59 84 61 83 / 0 0 0 0

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Wed May 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Near the crest, chance of showers, slight chance of

thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening. Snow level above

8000 feet. Lows 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...32 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. A

50 percent chance of showers. Near the crest, chance of snow

showers, Chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level above

8000 feet. Highs 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Near the crest, slight chance of thunderstorms

and snow showers in the evening, then chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows 44 to 50 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of showers in

the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs 63 to 71 at

5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Snow level above 8000 feet. Lows 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...33 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely and snow showers in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Highs 65 to 73 at 5000 feet...

52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 46 to

52 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 66 to 74 at 5000 feet...

53 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 48 to 54 at

5000 feet...37 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 69 to 77 at 5000 feet...57 to 67 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

50 to 56 at 5000 feet...39 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 72 to 80 at 5000 feet...60 to 70 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58 at 5000 feet...

41 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 72 to 80 at 5000 feet...60 to 70 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 47 67 48 68 / 30 50 0 80

Tuolumne Meadows 29 56 30 56 / 40 50 20 90

Wawona 45 71 46 73 / 50 40 0 70

Devils Postpile 34 53 35 53 / 50 50 20 90

Bass Lake 47 73 49 74 / 0 30 0 60

Hetch Hetchy 50 72 50 73 / 50 60 20 80

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Wed May 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

and snow showers in the evening. Lows 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...

28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. A

40 percent chance of showers. Near the crest, chance of snow

showers, Chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level above

8000 feet. Highs 62 to 68 at 5000 feet...49 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near the crest, slight chance of

thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening. No snow

accumulation. Lows 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Slight chance of snow

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs 63 to 69 at 5000 feet...

50 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 64 to 70 at

5000 feet...52 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows 48 to 54 at 5000 feet...33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 65 to 71 at 5000 feet...53 to

61 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 49 to 55 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Highs 69 to 75 at 5000 feet...57 to 65 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 52 to 58 at 5000 feet...37 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 73 to 78 at 5000 feet...60 to 67 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...39 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 72 to 78 at 5000 feet...61 to 68 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 37 56 38 57 / 0 40 0 70

Shaver Lake 46 59 48 61 / 0 30 0 60

Lake Wishon 38 61 40 63 / 0 30 0 70

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Wed May 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

and snow showers in the evening. Lows 44 to 50 at 5000 feet...

29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms and snow showers. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...

52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of showers

likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...52 to

62 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms and

snow showers in the evening. Lows 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...32 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of showers

likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Highs 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...53 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 48 to 54 at

5000 feet...33 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance

of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...54 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55 at 5000 feet...34 to

44 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 67 to 77 at 5000 feet...58 to 68 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57 at 5000 feet...36 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 80 at 5000 feet...61 to 71 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59 at 5000 feet...38 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 71 to 81 at 5000 feet...62 to 72 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 44 74 45 74 / 20 30 0 60

Grant Grove 42 61 43 61 / 0 30 0 60

Lodgepole 37 61 38 60 / 20 30 0 70

Camp Nelson 47 65 49 65 / 0 0 0 40

Johnsondale 41 75 43 75 / 20 0 0 30

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Wed May 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 44 to 50 at 5000 feet...37 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76 at 5000 feet...56 to 63 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...

40 to 47 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 71 to 76 at 5000 feet...55 to 63 at 8000 feet.

South winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...41 to

47 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 71 to 76 at 5000 feet...56 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 48 to 54 at 5000 feet...42 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 73 to 78 at 5000 feet...58 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59 at

5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet. Highs 76 to 86 at 5000 feet...

62 to 72 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 47 66 49 66 / 20 0 0 30

Kernville 54 83 56 83 / 20 0 0 20

Lake Isabella 57 82 58 81 / 20 0 0 0

Weldon 55 82 56 81 / 20 0 0 0

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Wed May 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 71 to 81. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

Highs 77 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 48 69 49 68 / 0 0 0 30

Tehachapi 51 74 52 74 / 0 0 0 20

Twin Oaks 63 81 63 80 / 0 0 0 0

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Wed May 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Highs 68 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Highs 68 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 51 to 61. Highs 69 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 75 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 47 64 48 64 / 30 20 0 30

Frazier Park 43 72 43 71 / 30 20 0 30

Grapevine 59 81 60 80 / 0 0 0 20

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed May 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 81 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 60 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 82 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. Highs

86 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows

65 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 62 89 63 88 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 61 90 62 89 / 0 0 0 0

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Wed May 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 77 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 62.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 58 to

64.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Highs 86 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. Highs

86 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 58 82 59 81 / 0 0 0 0

California City 57 87 58 85 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 58 84 59 83 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 56 87 56 85 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 55 85 55 84 / 0 0 0 0

