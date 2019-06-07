CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 7, 2019

_____

446 FPUS56 KHNX 071401

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

700 AM PDT Fri Jun 7 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ179-072300-

West Side Hills-

700 AM PDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 96 to 101. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 72.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 98 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. Highs

92 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Highs 90 to

97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 85 58 90 / 0 0 0

Avenal 84 58 88 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 80 58 86 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-072300-

San Joaquin Confluence-

700 AM PDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

65 to 70.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows 61 to

69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 83 57 89 / 0 0 0

Mendota 84 56 89 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 84 56 89 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-072300-

Merced and Madera-

700 AM PDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in

the morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

65 to 70.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 96 to 105. Lows

62 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 82 56 89 / 0 0 0

Merced 83 55 90 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 83 54 89 / 0 0 0

Madera 83 55 89 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-072300-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

700 AM PDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 72.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 100 to 105. Lows 66 to

71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Highs 95 to

100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 84 56 89 / 0 0 0

Five Points 84 57 88 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 84 56 89 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 85 59 90 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-072300-

Foggy Bottom-

700 AM PDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

65 to 70.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 100 to 105. Lows 65 to

70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Highs 94 to

99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 82 55 87 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 83 56 87 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 84 56 89 / 0 0 0

Hanford 84 56 88 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 86 56 90 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-072300-

Fresno-

700 AM PDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds. Gusts up to

20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 100 to 105. Lows 67 to

72.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Highs 94 to

99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 87 55 91 / 0 0 0

Clovis 85 57 89 / 0 0 0

Fresno 84 57 89 / 0 0 0

Sanger 84 56 87 / 0 0 0

Reedley 84 56 87 / 0 0 0

Selma 84 56 88 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 84 56 88 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-072300-

Tulare County-

700 AM PDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in

the morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

67 to 72.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 100 to 105. Lows 67 to

72.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Highs 94 to

99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 84 55 88 / 0 0 0

Visalia 85 56 89 / 0 0 0

Exeter 86 56 90 / 0 0 0

Tulare 86 56 89 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 86 56 89 / 0 0 0

Porterville 86 57 90 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-072300-

Southern Kings County-

700 AM PDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Highs

97 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Highs 95 to

100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 84 54 88 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 86 55 90 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-072300-

Western Kern County-

700 AM PDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

66 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. Highs

96 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Highs 94 to

99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 84 56 89 / 0 0 0

Wasco 85 56 89 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 85 58 90 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-072300-

Eastern Kern County-

700 AM PDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

67 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Highs 93 to

98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 86 55 89 / 0 0 0

McFarland 86 55 89 / 0 0 0

Shafter 85 56 89 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-072300-

Bakersfield-

700 AM PDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the

morning becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74. Highs

100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. Highs 93 to

98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 84 61 88 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 86 59 90 / 0 0 0

Arvin 86 58 91 / 0 0 0

Lamont 87 57 91 / 0 0 0

Mettler 84 57 89 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-072300-

Central Sierra Foothills-

700 AM PDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 87 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100. Lows

61 to 71.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows

60 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 76 51 82 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 78 47 83 / 0 0 0

Auberry 75 56 79 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-072300-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

700 AM PDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 88 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 71.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 91 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72. Highs

89 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs 85 to

95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 86 56 89 / 0 0 0

Springville 82 56 85 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 82 58 87 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-072300-

Central Sierra-

700 AM PDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 62 to 71 at 5000 feet...52 to 62 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph over higher elevations.

Over higher elevations, gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 49 at 5000 feet...31 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 76 at 5000 feet...57 to 67 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 55 at 5000 feet...

36 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 83 at 5000 feet...

64 to 72 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to

62 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet. Highs 78 to 86 at

5000 feet...67 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 87 at 5000 feet...

67 to 77 at 8000 feet. Lows 54 to 62 at 5000 feet...43 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 85 at 5000 feet...66 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 59 at

5000 feet...41 to 49 at 8000 feet. Highs 74 to 82 at 5000 feet...

62 to 72 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 68 48 74 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 60 27 65 / 0 0 0

Wawona 72 44 78 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 58 34 61 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 73 46 78 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 72 48 79 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-072300-

North Kings River-

700 AM PDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 69 at 5000 feet...53 to 61 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 73 at 5000 feet...57 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...

36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81 at 5000 feet...63 to 71 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61 at 5000 feet...40 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs 77 to 83 at 5000 feet...65 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

55 to 62 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 84 at 5000 feet...

67 to 75 at 8000 feet. Lows 56 to 62 at 5000 feet...42 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82 at 5000 feet...65 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 60 at

5000 feet...40 to 48 at 8000 feet. Highs 73 to 79 at 5000 feet...

62 to 70 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 58 37 62 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 60 47 64 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 66 41 70 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-072300-

Sequoia Kings-

700 AM PDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...55 to 65 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76 at 5000 feet...58 to 68 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...

36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 73 to 83 at 5000 feet...

62 to 72 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61 at

5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet. Highs 76 to 86 at 5000 feet...

66 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 62 at 5000 feet...41 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87 at 5000 feet...67 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62 at

5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet. Highs 75 to 85 at 5000 feet...

66 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 60 at

5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet. Highs 71 to 81 at 5000 feet...

63 to 73 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 78 46 80 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 62 43 67 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 63 38 66 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 65 49 70 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 75 41 80 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-072300-

Lake Isabella-

700 AM PDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 70 to 77 at 5000 feet...58 to 67 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...41 to 49 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81 at 5000 feet...62 to 67 at

8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57 at 5000 feet...

46 to 52 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 82 to 87 at 5000 feet...

67 to 72 at 8000 feet. East winds 25 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61 at 5000 feet...50 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90 at 5000 feet...70 to

75 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 62 at 5000 feet...50 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91 at 5000 feet...71 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 62 at 5000 feet...51 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89 at 5000 feet...70 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 54 to 60 at

5000 feet...49 to 56 at 8000 feet. Highs 80 to 85 at 5000 feet...

66 to 74 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 66 48 72 / 0 0 0

Kernville 82 54 88 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 80 55 87 / 0 0 0

Weldon 82 52 87 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-072300-

Tehachapi Area-

700 AM PDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 69 to 79. West winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 48 to 58. West winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs 80 to 90. East winds

around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 83 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 59 to 69.

Highs 78 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 66 46 72 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 73 48 79 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 78 59 84 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-072300-

Fort Tejon-

700 AM PDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 67 to 77. Northwest winds around

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest winds 25 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs 80 to 90. East winds

around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 83 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 57 to 67.

Highs 76 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 63 45 69 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 72 41 77 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 79 57 85 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-072300-

Indian Wells Valley-

700 AM PDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 84 to 94. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 58 to 64. West winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 92 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 69 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 67 to 73.

Highs 92 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 92 63 93 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 94 61 94 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-072300-

Kern County Desert-

700 AM PDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 80 to 90. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 54 to 60. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 88 to 98. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 63 to 69.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 91 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 64 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 65 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 63 to 69.

Highs 87 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 84 59 86 / 0 0 0

California City 87 56 91 / 0 0 0

Mojave 84 58 89 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 88 56 91 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 86 54 90 / 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather