CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 7, 2019

017 FPUS56 KHNX 080801

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

100 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ179-082300-

West Side Hills-

100 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 96 to 101. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 74. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 104. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

68 to 74.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 103.

Lows 64 to 72.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 98. Lows 61 to

67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 90 63 100 / 0 0 0

Avenal 88 63 98 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 87 63 95 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ180-082300-

San Joaquin Confluence-

100 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 105.

Lows 62 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Highs

91 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 90 61 98 / 0 0 0

Mendota 89 60 99 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 89 60 99 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ181-082300-

Merced and Madera-

100 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in

the morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the

morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 105.

Lows 63 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Highs

92 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 90 60 98 / 0 0 0

Merced 90 60 98 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 89 60 98 / 0 0 0

Madera 89 60 99 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ182-082300-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

100 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 73. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 106.

Lows 65 to 72.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 100. Lows 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 88 61 99 / 0 0 0

Five Points 88 61 99 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 89 61 99 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 89 63 99 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ183-082300-

Foggy Bottom-

100 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 106.

Lows 64 to 71.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 100. Lows 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 88 60 98 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 88 60 98 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 88 61 99 / 0 0 0

Hanford 88 60 99 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 90 60 100 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ184-082300-

Fresno-

100 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 72. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 106.

Lows 66 to 73.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 100. Lows 64 to

69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 91 61 101 / 0 0 0

Clovis 89 63 99 / 0 0 0

Fresno 89 63 99 / 0 0 0

Sanger 88 61 98 / 0 0 0

Reedley 88 61 98 / 0 0 0

Selma 88 62 98 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 88 61 98 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ185-082300-

Tulare County-

100 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. North winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 106.

Lows 65 to 72.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 100. Lows 64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 88 61 98 / 0 0 0

Visalia 88 61 98 / 0 0 0

Exeter 89 63 99 / 0 0 0

Tulare 89 62 99 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 89 62 99 / 0 0 0

Porterville 89 63 100 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ186-082300-

Southern Kings County-

100 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

66 to 71.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 106.

Lows 63 to 71.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 101. Lows 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 88 60 98 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 90 61 100 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ187-082300-

Western Kern County-

100 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the

morning becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

67 to 72.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 105.

Lows 65 to 72.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 100. Lows 63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 89 61 99 / 0 0 0

Wasco 89 61 99 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 90 63 99 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ188-082300-

Eastern Kern County-

100 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. North winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to 105. Lows

68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 99. Lows 64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 89 61 99 / 0 0 0

McFarland 89 61 99 / 0 0 0

Shafter 89 62 99 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ189-082300-

Bakersfield-

100 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 97 to 102. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

69 to 74.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 101 to 106. Lows

69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72.

Highs 92 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 88 68 98 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 90 65 100 / 0 0 0

Arvin 91 64 100 / 0 0 0

Lamont 91 63 101 / 0 0 0

Mettler 90 63 98 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ190-082300-

Central Sierra Foothills-

100 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 87 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 101.

Lows 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

83 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 82 58 91 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 82 53 91 / 0 0 0

Auberry 80 62 89 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ191-082300-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

100 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 73.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 92 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 102.

Lows 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 61 to

69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 90 60 98 / 0 0 0

Springville 85 63 94 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 86 64 95 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ192-082300-

Central Sierra-

100 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 75 at 5000 feet...56 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...36 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 83 at 5000 feet...

63 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...42 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 87 at 5000 feet...67 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...43 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to

88 at 5000 feet...67 to 77 at 8000 feet. Lows 53 to 62 at

5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 74 to 82 at 5000 feet...63 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 58 at 5000 feet...

40 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

72 to 80 at 5000 feet...61 to 71 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 74 52 81 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 64 31 69 / 0 0 0

Wawona 77 49 85 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 59 38 64 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 77 52 87 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 78 54 85 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ193-082300-

North Kings River-

100 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72 at 5000 feet...56 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 56 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 81 at 5000 feet...

62 to 72 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 62 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84 at 5000 feet...66 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 63 at 5000 feet...41 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to

85 at 5000 feet...67 to 76 at 8000 feet. Lows 56 to 63 at

5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 80 at

5000 feet...63 to 71 at 8000 feet. Lows 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...

40 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

72 to 78 at 5000 feet...61 to 69 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 62 41 70 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 64 53 73 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 69 44 77 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ194-082300-

Sequoia Kings-

100 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76 at 5000 feet...57 to 67 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 73 to 83 at 5000 feet...

62 to 72 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 62 at 5000 feet...40 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 86 at 5000 feet...66 to

76 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 63 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to

87 at 5000 feet...68 to 78 at 8000 feet. Lows 55 to 63 at

5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83 at 5000 feet...63 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60 at

5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet. Highs 71 to 81 at 5000 feet...

61 to 71 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 79 49 86 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 66 48 75 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 65 41 73 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 69 54 77 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 80 46 87 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ195-082300-

Lake Isabella-

100 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81 at 5000 feet...62 to 67 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 50 to 56 at 5000 feet...45 to

51 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy, warmer. Highs 82 to 87 at 5000 feet...

66 to 72 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph. Over higher

elevations, northeast winds around 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61 at 5000 feet...49 to

55 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90 at 5000 feet...69 to

75 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 62 at 5000 feet...51 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 91 at

5000 feet...72 to 77 at 8000 feet. Lows 57 to 63 at 5000 feet...

52 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89 at 5000 feet...70 to

77 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 55 to 60 at

5000 feet...50 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Highs 80 to 85 at

5000 feet...67 to 74 at 8000 feet. Lows 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...

49 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 79 to 84 at 5000 feet...65 to

71 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 72 54 79 / 0 0 0

Kernville 87 59 93 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 87 61 93 / 0 0 0

Weldon 87 59 93 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ196-082300-

Tehachapi Area-

100 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy, warmer. Highs 80 to 90. East winds 25 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 83 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

60 to 70.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows

62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear, windy. Highs 78 to 88. Lows

58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 72 55 80 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 78 55 85 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 83 67 88 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ197-082300-

Fort Tejon-

100 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 54 to 64. East winds around 25 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy, warmer. Highs 81 to 91. East winds 25 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 83 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

59 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

Highs 80 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 76 to 86. Lows

55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 69 53 76 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 77 48 85 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 85 65 93 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ198-082300-

Indian Wells Valley-

100 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 88 to 98. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 102. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 68 to 74.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows

70 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 67 to 73.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Highs 92 to 102.

Lows 66 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 93 68 96 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 93 66 97 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ199-082300-

Kern County Desert-

100 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 88 to 98. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 91 to 101. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

64 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 72.

Highs 91 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 64 to 70.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear, windy. Highs 87 to 97. Lows

62 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 85 66 89 / 0 0 0

California City 91 64 95 / 0 0 0

Mojave 88 65 93 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 91 62 95 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 90 61 95 / 0 0 0

$$

