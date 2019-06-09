CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 8, 2019

_____

385 FPUS56 KHNX 090901

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

200 AM PDT Sun Jun 9 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ179-092300-

West Side Hills-

200 AM PDT Sun Jun 9 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 93 to 98. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Highs

90 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 97 70 102 / 0 0 0

Avenal 95 70 100 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 93 70 100 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-092300-

San Joaquin Confluence-

200 AM PDT Sun Jun 9 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 94 to 99. North winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 71. Highs

94 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 98. Lows 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 96 68 102 / 0 0 0

Mendota 97 67 102 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 97 67 102 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-092300-

Merced and Madera-

200 AM PDT Sun Jun 9 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the

morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Highs

94 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 99. Lows 60 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 95 65 102 / 0 0 0

Merced 96 65 102 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 97 66 102 / 0 0 0

Madera 97 67 102 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-092300-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

200 AM PDT Sun Jun 9 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Highs

93 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 97 68 101 / 0 0 0

Five Points 97 68 101 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 97 67 101 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 97 70 101 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-092300-

Foggy Bottom-

200 AM PDT Sun Jun 9 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the

morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Highs

93 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 95 67 101 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 95 67 101 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 97 67 101 / 0 0 0

Hanford 96 67 101 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 97 66 101 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-092300-

Fresno-

200 AM PDT Sun Jun 9 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. Highs

95 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 100. Lows 64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 98 67 104 / 0 0 0

Clovis 97 70 101 / 0 0 0

Fresno 97 70 101 / 0 0 0

Sanger 95 67 100 / 0 0 0

Reedley 95 67 100 / 0 0 0

Selma 96 68 101 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 95 67 101 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-092300-

Tulare County-

200 AM PDT Sun Jun 9 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 94 to 99. South winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. Highs

93 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 95 67 100 / 0 0 0

Visalia 96 67 101 / 0 0 0

Exeter 97 67 101 / 0 0 0

Tulare 97 67 101 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 97 67 101 / 0 0 0

Porterville 97 68 101 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-092300-

Southern Kings County-

200 AM PDT Sun Jun 9 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 97. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the south around 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 71. Highs

93 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 96 65 100 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 97 66 101 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-092300-

Western Kern County-

200 AM PDT Sun Jun 9 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 94 to 99. South winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Highs

93 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 96 66 101 / 0 0 0

Wasco 97 66 101 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 97 68 101 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-092300-

Eastern Kern County-

200 AM PDT Sun Jun 9 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the

morning becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. North winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. Highs

92 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 97 66 101 / 0 0 0

McFarland 97 66 101 / 0 0 0

Shafter 97 67 101 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-092300-

Bakersfield-

200 AM PDT Sun Jun 9 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 94 to 99. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 73. North winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 74. Highs

93 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 96 72 100 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 97 70 102 / 0 0 0

Arvin 97 67 102 / 0 0 0

Lamont 98 67 103 / 0 0 0

Mettler 96 67 101 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-092300-

Central Sierra Foothills-

200 AM PDT Sun Jun 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

88 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 88 63 94 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 88 58 93 / 0 0 0

Auberry 86 67 91 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-092300-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

200 AM PDT Sun Jun 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

Highs 88 to 98.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. Highs 85 to

95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 95 65 100 / 0 0 0

Springville 91 67 96 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 92 69 97 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-092300-

Central Sierra-

200 AM PDT Sun Jun 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 79 at 5000 feet...59 to 67 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 85 at 5000 feet...65 to

73 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62 at 5000 feet...42 to

52 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 88 at 5000 feet...69 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 85 at

5000 feet...64 to 74 at 8000 feet. Lows 51 to 60 at 5000 feet...

40 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 73 to 81 at 5000 feet...62 to 72 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 77 57 83 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 65 36 72 / 0 0 0

Wawona 81 54 87 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 61 42 68 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 83 57 88 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 81 59 88 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-092300-

North Kings River-

200 AM PDT Sun Jun 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77 at 5000 feet...59 to 67 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 61 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82 at 5000 feet...64 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 63 at 5000 feet...41 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86 at 5000 feet...68 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 64 at

5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet. Highs 77 to 83 at 5000 feet...

65 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 80 at

5000 feet...61 to 71 at 8000 feet. Lows 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...

38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 66 45 70 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 69 57 73 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 73 49 78 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-092300-

Sequoia Kings-

200 AM PDT Sun Jun 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80 at 5000 feet...59 to 69 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85 at 5000 feet...64 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62 at 5000 feet...41 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...68 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63 at

5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet. Highs 76 to 86 at 5000 feet...

66 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 82 at

5000 feet...63 to 73 at 8000 feet. Lows 54 to 60 at 5000 feet...

40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 82 53 88 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 71 52 76 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 69 45 74 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 73 58 78 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 84 50 88 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-092300-

Lake Isabella-

200 AM PDT Sun Jun 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84 at 5000 feet...63 to 68 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59 at 5000 feet...47 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 89 at 5000 feet...68 to

73 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 62 at 5000 feet...50 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92 at 5000 feet...72 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63 at

5000 feet...48 to 58 at 8000 feet. Highs 80 to 89 at 5000 feet...

67 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85 at 5000 feet...66 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 59 at 5000 feet...

48 to 56 at 8000 feet. Highs 79 to 84 at 5000 feet...66 to 71 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 75 57 80 / 0 0 0

Kernville 90 62 96 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 90 64 95 / 0 0 0

Weldon 89 61 95 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-092300-

Tehachapi Area-

200 AM PDT Sun Jun 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 76 to 86. East winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

80 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 76 57 82 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 81 58 87 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 86 69 91 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-092300-

Fort Tejon-

200 AM PDT Sun Jun 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs 78 to 88. East winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

78 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 74 56 78 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 81 51 86 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 90 68 95 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-092300-

Indian Wells Valley-

200 AM PDT Sun Jun 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 84 to 94. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. East winds up to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 91 to 101. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 75.

Highs 93 to 103.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Highs 89 to

99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 92 70 99 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 93 67 100 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-092300-

Kern County Desert-

200 AM PDT Sun Jun 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 90 to 100. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 62 to 72.

Highs 89 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 85 67 92 / 0 0 0

California City 91 65 97 / 0 0 0

Mojave 89 67 95 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 92 63 98 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 92 62 97 / 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather