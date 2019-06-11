CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 10, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

300 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ179-112300-

West Side Hills-

300 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 71 to 77. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 66 to 72. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 97.

Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 104 74 103 / 0 0 0

Avenal 102 74 101 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 101 73 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ180-112300-

San Joaquin Confluence-

300 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 69 to 74. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings around 113 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Highs

93 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 98.

Lows 59 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 106 72 101 / 0 0 0

Mendota 106 72 103 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 106 71 102 / 0 0 0

CAZ181-112300-

Merced and Madera-

300 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 69 to 74. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings around 112 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Highs

94 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 100. Lows

61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 106 70 101 / 0 0 0

Merced 106 70 101 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 106 70 102 / 0 0 0

Madera 106 71 102 / 0 0 0

CAZ182-112300-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

300 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 71 to 76. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings around 112 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. West winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Highs 93 to

98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to

69. Highs 94 to 99.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 105 72 103 / 0 0 0

Five Points 105 72 103 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 105 72 103 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 105 74 103 / 0 0 0

CAZ183-112300-

Foggy Bottom-

300 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 69 to 74. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings around 114 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Highs 94 to

99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 68.

Highs 94 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 103 71 101 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 103 71 102 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 104 72 103 / 0 0 0

Hanford 104 71 103 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 107 71 103 / 0 0 0

CAZ184-112300-

Fresno-

300 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 70 to 75. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings

around 115 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Highs

95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 101. Lows

63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70. Highs

95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 105 73 104 / 0 0 0

Clovis 106 74 103 / 0 0 0

Fresno 105 74 103 / 0 0 0

Sanger 105 71 102 / 0 0 0

Reedley 104 71 102 / 0 0 0

Selma 105 72 102 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 104 71 102 / 0 0 0

CAZ185-112300-

Tulare County-

300 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 70 to 75. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings

around 115 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 100. Lows

63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70. Highs

95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 104 70 102 / 0 0 0

Visalia 104 70 103 / 0 0 0

Exeter 105 72 103 / 0 0 0

Tulare 106 72 103 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 104 71 103 / 0 0 0

Porterville 104 73 103 / 0 0 0

CAZ186-112300-

Southern Kings County-

300 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 68 to 73. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings

around 113 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Highs 96 to

101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to

68. Highs around 97.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 104 69 102 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 106 72 103 / 0 0 0

CAZ187-112300-

Western Kern County-

300 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 70 to 75. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings around 111 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Highs

93 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to

69. Highs 94 to 99.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 103 70 101 / 0 0 0

Wasco 105 71 103 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 105 74 102 / 0 0 0

CAZ188-112300-

Eastern Kern County-

300 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 71 to 76. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings around 110 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Highs

94 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to

70. Highs 93 to 98.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 106 72 103 / 0 0 0

McFarland 105 72 103 / 0 0 0

Shafter 105 73 103 / 0 0 0

CAZ189-112300-

Bakersfield-

300 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 72 to 77. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings around 110 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 74. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Highs

94 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to

71. Highs 93 to 98.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 104 78 101 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 107 76 103 / 0 0 0

Arvin 106 73 103 / 0 0 0

Lamont 106 73 104 / 0 0 0

Mettler 104 72 102 / 0 0 0

CAZ190-112300-

Central Sierra Foothills-

300 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 64 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to

68. Highs 86 to 96.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

85 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 69.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 96 68 95 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 95 61 96 / 0 0 0

Auberry 94 73 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ191-112300-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

300 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 67 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 71. Highs

87 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 105 69 103 / 0 0 0

Springville 98 72 98 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 101 74 100 / 0 0 0

CAZ192-112300-

Central Sierra-

300 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90 at 5000 feet...65 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 88 at 5000 feet...66 to

76 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62 at 5000 feet...

43 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 84 at 5000 feet...64 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...41 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 75 to 83 at 5000 feet...63 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 60 at 5000 feet...42 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 76 to 82 at 5000 feet...62 to 72 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 52 to 59 at 5000 feet...41 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 74 to 82 at 5000 feet...62 to 72 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...43 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 74 to 82 at 5000 feet...63 to 71 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 87 63 86 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 74 40 74 / 0 0 0

Wawona 93 58 90 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 69 48 70 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 95 60 91 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 92 63 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ193-112300-

North Kings River-

300 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85 at 5000 feet...63 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 65 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85 at 5000 feet...67 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...

42 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81 at 5000 feet...64 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to

60 at 5000 feet...41 to 49 at 8000 feet. Highs 74 to 80 at

5000 feet...63 to 71 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80 at

5000 feet...62 to 72 at 8000 feet. Lows 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...

41 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 73 to 79 at 5000 feet...62 to 70 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...42 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 80 at 5000 feet...

62 to 70 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 67 52 73 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 74 63 76 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 70 54 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ194-112300-

Sequoia Kings-

300 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...65 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 58 to 66 at 5000 feet...44 to

54 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...68 to

78 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62 at 5000 feet...

42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84 at 5000 feet...64 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 61 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83 at 5000 feet...64 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61 at 5000 feet...41 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85 at

5000 feet...64 to 74 at 8000 feet. Lows 54 to 60 at 5000 feet...

40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82 at 5000 feet...62 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 61 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 72 to 82 at 5000 feet...62 to 72 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 92 56 92 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 79 56 79 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 76 48 77 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 81 63 81 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 92 52 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ195-112300-

Lake Isabella-

300 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 93 at 5000 feet...69 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 58 to 64 at 5000 feet...52 to

60 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 87 to 92 at 5000 feet...73 to

78 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 55 to 62 at 5000 feet...

51 to 58 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 82 to 87 at 5000 feet...68 to

74 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 55 to 61 at 5000 feet...

50 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 81 to

88 at 5000 feet...67 to 75 at 8000 feet. Lows 55 to 61 at

5000 feet...50 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 60 at 5000 feet...49 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85 at 5000 feet...66 to 71 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 54 to 60 at

5000 feet...49 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85 at 5000 feet...66 to

71 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 82 61 82 / 0 0 0

Kernville 98 68 99 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 100 70 98 / 0 0 0

Weldon 103 65 98 / 0 0 0

CAZ196-112300-

Tehachapi Area-

300 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 63 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 61 to 71. West winds

around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 79 to 89. West winds 25 to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 59 to

69. Highs 79 to 89.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 78 to 88.

Lows 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 84 63 84 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 91 63 90 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 97 71 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ197-112300-

Fort Tejon-

300 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 78 to 88. Northwest winds around

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 57 to 67.

Highs 78 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

76 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 77 60 80 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 84 54 88 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 99 73 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ198-112300-

Indian Wells Valley-

300 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 104. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 78. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 68 to 74. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 93 to 103. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 69 to 75.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 92 to

102. Lows 66 to 73.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 103 76 106 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 103 74 106 / 0 0 0

CAZ199-112300-

Kern County Desert-

300 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 95 to 105. North winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 67 to 75. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 65 to 71. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 89 to 99. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear, windy. Lows 61 to 71.

Highs 90 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 60 to

68. Highs 87 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 96 75 98 / 0 0 0

California City 103 71 102 / 0 0 0

Mojave 101 73 99 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 104 69 101 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 102 68 100 / 0 0 0

weather.gov/hanford

