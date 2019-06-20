CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 19, 2019

968 FPUS56 KHNX 200601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.

CAZ179-201100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 56 to 62. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows

61 to 68.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 66. Highs

86 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Highs 83 to

92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 65 91 60 90 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 65 89 60 88 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 60 82 56 84 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-201100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 100. Lows

59 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Highs

89 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 60 88 56 88 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 62 92 58 90 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 61 92 57 90 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-201100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 100. Lows 59 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 60 90 56 88 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 61 91 57 89 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 62 92 57 90 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 63 93 58 90 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-201100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the morning

becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 100. Lows

60 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. Highs

91 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 64 92 58 89 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 64 93 58 90 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 65 93 59 90 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 66 92 60 90 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-201100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows

58 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. Highs

91 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Highs 88 to

93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 62 92 58 88 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 65 93 59 88 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 65 94 60 89 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 66 95 60 90 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 65 95 59 90 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-201100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 100. Lows

61 to 68.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66. Highs

92 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Highs 88 to

93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 66 97 61 92 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 68 95 63 90 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 68 95 63 90 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 67 95 61 89 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 66 95 61 89 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 67 95 62 89 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 66 95 61 89 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-201100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. West winds 10 to 20 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows

59 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Highs 89 to

94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 66 95 61 89 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 66 95 61 90 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 67 96 61 90 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 67 96 61 90 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 66 96 60 90 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 68 96 61 90 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-201100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows

58 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Highs 89 to

94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 63 92 58 88 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 65 95 59 90 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-201100-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 99. Lows

59 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Highs 89 to

94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 64 92 58 88 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 65 95 59 88 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 67 95 61 88 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-201100-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 89 to 94. Lows 60 to

65.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 100. Lows 62 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Highs 89 to

94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 65 95 59 90 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 66 95 59 89 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 67 95 60 89 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-201100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows

61 to 69.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 98. Lows 60 to

65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 73 95 66 88 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 71 97 65 89 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 69 97 62 90 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 68 98 62 90 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 68 96 61 88 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-201100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 55 to

65.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 64 86 58 82 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 57 87 51 82 / 20 0 0 0

Auberry 66 86 60 80 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-201100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 57 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 58 to

68.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 60 to 68.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 67. Highs

84 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. Highs 82 to

92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 66 96 60 90 / 100 0 0 0

Springville 69 91 62 84 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 70 92 63 85 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-201100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 72 to 80 at 5000 feet...60 to

70 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph over higher

elevations. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 48 to 56 at

5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations,

southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 74 at 5000 feet...55 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...34 to

44 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 80 at 5000 feet...

59 to 69 at 8000 feet. Lows 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58 at

5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet. Highs 73 to 81 at 5000 feet...

61 to 69 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 58 at

5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet. Highs 70 to 78 at 5000 feet...

58 to 68 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 55 at

5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet. Highs 68 to 76 at 5000 feet...

56 to 66 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 60 78 54 72 / 30 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 38 68 32 62 / 20 0 0 0

Wawona 55 81 50 76 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 45 64 40 58 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 57 83 52 77 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 60 82 55 77 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-201100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 63 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 72 to 78 at 5000 feet...62 to

70 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds 25 to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 51 to 57 at 5000 feet...

37 to 45 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds

around 25 mph in the evening, Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72 at 5000 feet...55 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55 at 5000 feet...33 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 68 to 78 at 5000 feet...

57 to 67 at 8000 feet. Lows 51 to 58 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 59 at

5000 feet...38 to 46 at 8000 feet. Highs 72 to 78 at 5000 feet...

61 to 69 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 58 at 5000 feet...38 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 70 to

76 at 5000 feet...60 to 68 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...37 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 73 at 5000 feet...58 to 66 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 47 67 42 59 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 60 69 53 63 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 52 75 46 69 / 60 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-201100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 71 to 81 at 5000 feet...63 to

73 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 51 to 57 at

5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75 at 5000 feet...57 to 67 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northwest winds around 25 mph

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76 at 5000 feet...56 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...

35 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81 at 5000 feet...60 to 70 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59 at

5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet. Highs 72 to 82 at 5000 feet...

62 to 72 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 58 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 70 to

80 at 5000 feet...61 to 71 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 56 at

5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet. Highs 68 to 78 at 5000 feet...

59 to 69 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 56 87 51 79 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 55 73 48 66 / 40 0 0 0

Lodgepole 47 71 43 64 / 30 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 60 74 55 67 / 50 0 0 0

Johnsondale 51 84 45 77 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-201100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...52 to

58 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 80 to 85 at 5000 feet...67 to

74 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon, Gusts

up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler. Lows 50 to 57 at

5000 feet...46 to 53 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 55 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 73 to 78 at 5000 feet...61 to

67 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 48 to 54 at 5000 feet...44 to

50 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Over higher

elevations, west winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 79 at

5000 feet...60 to 65 at 8000 feet. Lows 49 to 56 at 5000 feet...

45 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 80 to 85 at

5000 feet...65 to 70 at 8000 feet. Lows 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...

47 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 80 to 85 at 5000 feet...66 to

71 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 51 to 58 at

5000 feet...46 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84 at 5000 feet...65 to 71 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 48 to 56 at

5000 feet...45 to 51 at 8000 feet. Highs 77 to 82 at 5000 feet...

63 to 69 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 61 75 54 68 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 66 91 59 84 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 68 90 61 83 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 65 92 58 85 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-201100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 9 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 61 to 71. West winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs 77 to 87. West winds 30 to

40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Cooler. Lows 54 to 64. West

winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 70 to 80. West winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 65 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 52 to 62. Northwest winds

25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph in the evening decreasing to

45 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows 55 to

65.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 78 to 88. Lows

57 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 78 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 76 to 86. Lows

54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 60 77 53 70 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 60 82 53 74 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 70 84 64 77 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-201100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest winds

25 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows

55 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 52 to

62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 57 75 52 67 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 52 82 45 74 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 70 90 63 83 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-201100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 9 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 69 to 75. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs 92 to 102. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the morning increasing to

35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 70 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Strong winds. Cooler. Lows 62 to 68.

Southwest winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts to around 75 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 85 to 95. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 61 to 66. West winds 25 to

35 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph in the evening decreasing to 40 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 63 to

68.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 88 to 98. Lows

65 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear, windy. Highs 89 to 99. Lows

63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 74 100 68 93 / 100 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 72 101 65 94 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-201100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 9 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 64 to 72. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph...west 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to around 50 mph below the passes.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 86 to 96. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler. Lows 56 to 64. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph...west 25 to

40 mph with gusts to around 70 mph below the passes.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 80 to 90. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 55 to 63. West winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph in the evening decreasing to 45 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 58 to

66.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 61 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 60 to 66.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 86 to 96. Lows

58 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 70 92 63 85 / 0 0 0 0

California City 68 94 60 88 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 70 91 62 85 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 65 92 58 86 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 63 90 56 85 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

