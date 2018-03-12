CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 11, 2018

_____

747 FPUS51 KALY 120513

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

111 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

CTZ001-120800-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

111 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow and

rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

CTZ013-120800-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

111 AM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with

lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow and

rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Connecticut, Zone Forecast