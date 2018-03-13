CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Monday, March 12, 2018

_____

072 FPUS51 KALY 130506

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

104 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018

CTZ001-130800-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

104 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Northeast

winds around 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Cold.

Near steady temperature around 30. North winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ013-130800-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

104 AM EDT Tue Mar 13 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in

the mid 30s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

_____

_____

