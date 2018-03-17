CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Friday, March 16, 2018

_____

833 FPUS51 KALY 170516

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

116 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

CTZ001-170830-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

116 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ013-170830-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

116 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 20s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NAS

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Connecticut, Zone Forecast