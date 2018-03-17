CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
Updated 1:23 am, Saturday, March 17, 2018
CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Friday, March 16, 2018
_____
833 FPUS51 KALY 170516
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
116 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
CTZ001-170830-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
116 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature in
the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows
15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
CTZ013-170830-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
116 AM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature in
the lower 20s. West winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
or snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NAS
_____
_____
Keywords: Connecticut, Zone Forecast