CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 17, 2018

_____

539 FPUS51 KALY 172349

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

748 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

CTZ001-180800-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

748 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 12. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 11. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs around 40.

$$

CTZ013-180800-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

748 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 17. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

_____

_____

