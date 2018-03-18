CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018

_____

048 FPUS51 KALY 181728

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

128 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

CTZ001-182015-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

128 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs around 40.

$$

CTZ013-182015-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

128 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Connecticut, Zone Forecast