CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
Published 4:09 am, Monday, March 19, 2018
CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
355 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
CTZ001-192000-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
355 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
CTZ013-192000-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
355 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
40s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
