CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018

378 FPUS51 KALY 190802

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

355 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

CTZ001-192000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

355 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

CTZ013-192000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

355 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

