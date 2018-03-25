CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
Updated 12:38 am, Sunday, March 25, 2018
CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 24, 2018
389 FPUS51 KALY 250432
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
1230 AM EDT Sun Mar 25 2018
CTZ001-250800-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
1230 AM EDT Sun Mar 25 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
CTZ013-250800-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
1230 AM EDT Sun Mar 25 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
