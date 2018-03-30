CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 29, 2018

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

110 AM EDT Fri Mar 30 2018

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

110 AM EDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely in the

morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with scattered rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around

30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

110 AM EDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely in the

morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

