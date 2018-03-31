CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 31, 2018

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

639 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

639 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder with lows in the mid

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

639 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder with lows in the

upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

