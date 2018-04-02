CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 1, 2018

_____

223 FPUS51 KALY 020233

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

1028 PM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

CTZ001-020800-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

1028 PM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Snow likely in the

morning. A chance of rain. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows around 40.

Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

$$

CTZ013-020800-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

1028 PM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Cold with lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Snow

likely in the morning. A chance of rain. Total snow accumulation of

3 to 5 inches. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the upper

40s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Connecticut, Zone Forecast