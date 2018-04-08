CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 8, 2018

380 FPUS51 KALY 081719

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

118 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

CTZ001-082000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

118 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

CTZ013-082000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

118 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

30. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

