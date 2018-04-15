CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 15, 2018

_____

542 FPUS51 KALY 151057

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

657 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

CTZ001-152015-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

657 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT MONDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet this morning,

then freezing rain likely this afternoon. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. East winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain in the evening. Rain. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising

into the mid 30s after midnight. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Breezy and not as cool

with highs in the lower 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ013-152015-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

657 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. A chance of rain

this morning, then rain likely this afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Breezy and not as cool

with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

_____

