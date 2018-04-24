CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
Updated 1:28 am, Tuesday, April 24, 2018
CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Monday, April 23, 2018
603 FPUS51 KALY 240524
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
124 AM EDT Tue Apr 24 2018
CTZ001-240815-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
124 AM EDT Tue Apr 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the evening, then
rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the
mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
CTZ013-240815-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
124 AM EDT Tue Apr 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Light rain likely in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the
mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around
5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
