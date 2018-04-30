CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Monday, April 30, 2018

_____

556 FPUS51 KALY 301723

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

123 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

CTZ001-302015-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

123 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ013-302015-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

123 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

