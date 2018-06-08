CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
Updated 1:41 am, Friday, June 8, 2018
CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 7, 2018
_____
125 FPUS51 KALY 080540
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
140 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018
CTZ001-080815-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
140 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower
50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
CTZ013-080815-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
140 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in
the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
_____
