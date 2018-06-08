CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 7, 2018

_____

125 FPUS51 KALY 080540

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

140 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018

CTZ001-080815-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

140 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ013-080815-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

140 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

